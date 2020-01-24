Basketball: At Mojave, PVHS girls roll, boys play well in loss

Junior Nicky Velazquez posted a double-double Tuesday night as a very balanced Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team completed the first half of its Sunset League schedule undefeated with a 48-16 rout of Mojave in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Nicky Velazquez lines up a free throw during Pahrump Valley's victory over Mojave on Tuesday night in Pahrump. Velazquez led the Trojans with 11 points and 13 rebounds in a 48-16 victory.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Surrounded by Mojave defenders, Pahrump Valley junior Logan Gavenda drives the lane for 2 of his game-high 19 points Tuesday night during the Trojans' 69-52 loss to the Rattlers.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Maddy Souza drives against the Mojave defense during Pahrump Valley's 48-16 win over the Rattlers on Tuesday night in Pahrump. Souza finished with 6 points and 3 assists as the Trojans improved to 21-2, 6-0 in the Sunset League.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Kasey Dilger battles Mojave junior Marquis Daniels for a rebound Tuesday night in Pahrump. Looking on for the Trojans are juniors Logan Gavenda (5) and Grant Odegard (2) and sophomore Dylan Severt (15).

Velazquez finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds — 8 on the offensive boards — for the Trojans (21-2, 6-0 Sunset), who settled the issue early by taking a 16-0 lead after the first quarter. Nine players scored for Pahrump Valley, including sophomore Tayla Wombaker with 9 points and Kalea Whitney and Maddy Souza with 6 points apiece.

Kate Daffer led the Trojans with 5 steals, while Souza and Makayla Gent each had 3 assists.

Senior Jasmine Kaufman led Mojave (5-7, 4-2) with 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Pahrump Valley boys turned in a solid effort through three quarters before falling to Mojave 69-52.

Junior Logan Gavenda poured in a game-high 19 points for the Trojans, who spotted the Rattlers a 10-1 lead after one quarter before pecking away. Pahrump Valley (5-13, 1-6 Sunset) had two of its best offensive quarters of the season after that slow start and trailed 27-20 at halftime and 46-40 after three.

But Mojave (7-10, 4-3) turned it up during the fourth, outscoring the Trojans 23-12 over the final 8 minutes.

Senior guard Grant Odegard scored 11 points for the Trojans, while junior Marquis Daniels led the Rattlers with 15 points.

Pahrump Valley traveled to Valley on Thursday night for Sunset League contests before the teams go their separate ways today for nonleague games. The boys will head to Henderson for a 7 p.m. game against Lake Mead Christian (14-4, 5-2 2A South), while the girls will be at home to face Cimarron-Memorial (11-7, 5-4 4A Northwest) at 6:30 p.m.