Basketball roundup: Pahrump Valley girls win, boys lose at Western

Junior Kate Daffer poured in 17 points Wednesday night to lead the Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team to a 55-12 rout of Western in Las Vegas.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley sophomore Tayla Wombaker, shown shooting a free throw Monday night against Democracy Prep, scored 11 points Wednesday a the Trojans improved to 19-2 by defeating Western.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior guard Maddy Souza attacks the basket during Monday's game against Democracy Prep. Souza scored 8 points Wednesday night as Pahrump Valley defeated Western 55-12.

Sophomore Tayla Wombaker added 11 points for the Trojans, who improved to 19-2 overall and 5-0 in the Class 3A Sunset League.

The outcome was never in doubt. Western scored the first basket of the game, then Pahrump Valley reeled off 26 consecutive points before the Warriors hit a free throw during the second quarter. It was 30-6 at halftime.

Maddy Souza and Nicky Velazquez each finished with 8 points for Pahrump Valley, which is back in action at 6:30 tonight in a nonleague game at home against Durango (1-13, 0-5 4A Southwest). The Trojans will finish the first half of league play Tuesday when Mojave (4-6, 4-1 3A Sunset) travels to Pahrump.

In the second game Wednesday night, the Pahrump Valley boys lost to the host Warriors 80-52.

The loss, the Trojans’ third straight after winning three consecutive games, left them at 5-12 overall, 1-5 in the Sunset League.

Junior Logan Gavenda scored 16 points to lead Pahrump Valley, while classmate Andrew Avena added 12. Gavenda and senior Kasey Dilger grabbed 5 rebounds apiece to pace the Trojans, while senior Grant Odegard finished with 9 points, 2 assists and 2 steals.

The boys team is off until Tuesday when Mojave (5-10, 3-3) comes to Pahrump for a 7 p.m. game.