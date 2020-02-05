59°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Basketball roundup: Pahrump Valley routs Equipo to sweep season series

Staff Report
February 5, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Junior Logan Gavenda scored 12 points and senior Grant Odegard netted 11 Thursday night as the Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team routed Equipo Academy 48-16 in a Sunset League game in Pahrump.

Gavenda also led the Trojans (6-16, 2-8 3A Sunset) with 8 rebounds during a game in which nine Pahrump Valley players scored and 13 grabbed at least one rebound, including three freshmen.

The Trojans won despite shooting just 29 percent from the free throw line and 29 percent from the floor. But they were outstanding from 3-point range, connecting on 8 of 18 for 44 percent, with Odegard hitting three of them.

Odegard finished with 4 steals and 2 assists for the Trojans, who outscored the Yeti 11-1 during the first quarter and led 25-5 at halftime.

It was the second time this season the Trojans have defeated the Yeti (0-10, 0-10), recording a 54-6 rout Jan. 7 in Las Vegas.

Pahrump Valley, which played Del Sol on Tuesday, will be at Democracy Prep on Thursday before playing the final home game of the season Feb. 10 against Western.

Pahranagat Valley 53, Beatty 13: The visiting Panthers (12-9, 2-2 1A Southern) built a 31-5 halftime lead and coasted to an easy win over the Hornets in a game with significant playoff implications.

The Hornets (6-8, 3-2) ended the week in fourth place in the Southern League, with games remaining against Beaver Dam (5-12 2-3), Spring Mountain (15-4, 5-0) and Green Valley Christian (13-8, 4-1), all at home. The Panthers sit one-half game behind the Hornets for the league’s final playoff spot, with games remaining against Word of Life (2-10, 1-5), Indian Springs (0-11, 0-6), at Beaver Dam (5-12, 2-3) and Sandy Valley (9-6, 5-1).

The top four teams in the league will advance to tangle with the top four teams in the Eastern League in the regional championships Feb. 20-22.

Girls Basketball

Pahranagat Valley 52, Beatty 18: The Panthers went to Beatty on Friday night and handed the Hornets their first league loss.

Pahranagat Valley (7-10, 2-0 Class 1A Southern) opened the season 1-5 but has beaten two league opponents by a combined 93-40 and is the only undefeated team in the league. Beatty (6-6, 3-1) is alone in second place, with Indian Springs and Beaver Dam both at 2-1.

The Hornets have league games remaining at home against Beaver Dam and Green Valley Christian (5-9, 1-3).

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Denise Flanagan of Pahrump, a 27-year Air Force ...
Bowling for Heroes at Nugget to support Wounded Warrior Project
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Denise Flanagan’s passion for the Wounded Warrior Project stems in part from her 27-year stint in the Air Force and time spent in the medical field. She is also a Wednesday night league bowler.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The names of Pahrump Valley High School's senior wrestlers Th ...
Wrestling: Underclassmen lead Pahrump Valley rout on Senior Night
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was Senior Night, and there were the required names of the seniors on the wall of the gym introduction of seniors with their parents before the Pahrump Valley High School wrestling team took the mat to face Valley on Thursday night in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Tayla Wombaker (2) gets mobbed by Pahrump Va ...
Girls basketball: Dramatic OT win helps PVHS streak reach 12
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Not even a break from the steady diet of Sunset League cupcakes could slow down the steamroller that is the Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Nicky Velazquez lines up a free throw during Pa ...
Basketball: At Mojave, PVHS girls roll, boys play well in loss
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Junior Nicky Velazquez posted a double-double Tuesday night as a very balanced Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team completed the first half of its Sunset League schedule undefeated with a 48-16 rout of Mojave in Pahrump.