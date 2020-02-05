Basketball roundup: Pahrump Valley routs Equipo to sweep season series

Junior Logan Gavenda scored 12 points and senior Grant Odegard netted 11 Thursday night as the Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team routed Equipo Academy 48-16 in a Sunset League game in Pahrump.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty and Pahranagat Valley players battle for a rebound during Friday night's Class 1A Southern League game in Beatty. The Panthers defeated the Hornets 52-18, Beatty's first league loss of the season.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley sophomore Christopher Briscoe lines up a free throw attempt during Thursday's game against Equipo Academy. Briscoe scored 6 points a the Trojans rolled to a 48-16 victory over the Yeti.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty's Jorge Leon (21) drives the baseline while Fabian Perez (11) looks to set a screen during Friday night's game against Pahranagat Valley in Beatty. The Hornets lost to the Panthers 53-13.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juan Lopez makes a move toward the basket during Beatty's home loss to Pahranagat Valley on Friday.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty's Jaylynn Wright makes a move along the baseline against Pahranagat Valley on Friday night in Beatty during the Panthers' victory over the Hornets.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior guard Andrew Avena pushes the ball into the frontcourt Thursday night against Equipo Academy. The Trojans swept the season series from the Yeti with a 48-16 victory in Pahrump.

Gavenda also led the Trojans (6-16, 2-8 3A Sunset) with 8 rebounds during a game in which nine Pahrump Valley players scored and 13 grabbed at least one rebound, including three freshmen.

The Trojans won despite shooting just 29 percent from the free throw line and 29 percent from the floor. But they were outstanding from 3-point range, connecting on 8 of 18 for 44 percent, with Odegard hitting three of them.

Odegard finished with 4 steals and 2 assists for the Trojans, who outscored the Yeti 11-1 during the first quarter and led 25-5 at halftime.

It was the second time this season the Trojans have defeated the Yeti (0-10, 0-10), recording a 54-6 rout Jan. 7 in Las Vegas.

Pahrump Valley, which played Del Sol on Tuesday, will be at Democracy Prep on Thursday before playing the final home game of the season Feb. 10 against Western.

Pahranagat Valley 53, Beatty 13: The visiting Panthers (12-9, 2-2 1A Southern) built a 31-5 halftime lead and coasted to an easy win over the Hornets in a game with significant playoff implications.

The Hornets (6-8, 3-2) ended the week in fourth place in the Southern League, with games remaining against Beaver Dam (5-12 2-3), Spring Mountain (15-4, 5-0) and Green Valley Christian (13-8, 4-1), all at home. The Panthers sit one-half game behind the Hornets for the league’s final playoff spot, with games remaining against Word of Life (2-10, 1-5), Indian Springs (0-11, 0-6), at Beaver Dam (5-12, 2-3) and Sandy Valley (9-6, 5-1).

The top four teams in the league will advance to tangle with the top four teams in the Eastern League in the regional championships Feb. 20-22.

Girls Basketball

Pahranagat Valley 52, Beatty 18: The Panthers went to Beatty on Friday night and handed the Hornets their first league loss.

Pahranagat Valley (7-10, 2-0 Class 1A Southern) opened the season 1-5 but has beaten two league opponents by a combined 93-40 and is the only undefeated team in the league. Beatty (6-6, 3-1) is alone in second place, with Indian Springs and Beaver Dam both at 2-1.

The Hornets have league games remaining at home against Beaver Dam and Green Valley Christian (5-9, 1-3).