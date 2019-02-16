Beatty boys nab third seed in region tournament

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty senior Alan Sandoval dishes under the basket Friday night against Sandy Valley. The Hornets defeated the Sidewinders 65-55 to clinch a regional playoff spot.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Fabian Perez goes up for a shot Friday night during Beatty's playoff-clinching 65-55 win over Sandy Valley in Beatty.

Things could not have worked out any better Friday night for the Beatty High School boys basketball team.

Locked in a three-way tie for third place in the Class 1A Southern League going into the evening, the Hornets clinched a playoff spot by taking care of business against Sandy Valley, posting a 65-55 home win over the Sidewinders. Then, Word of Life went to Littlefield, Arizona, and routed Beaver Dam 76-53.

The result was a three-way tie for second place with Beatty, Word of Life and Pahranagat Valley. Each of the teams went 1-1 against the other two, and the Hornets wound up with the third seed. Had Beaver Dam won and replaced Word of Life in that three-way tie, the Hornets would have been the fourth seed and matched up with Mineral County, the top seed out of the 1A Central League. The Serpents are 26-1 and went 10-0 in league play.

Instead, the Hornets get Tonopah, a team they have lost to twice. But one of those games was last week when Beatty was focused more on Friday night’s game against Sandy Valley, and the other was a three-point defeat on the Muckers’ home court in the Hornets’ opener.

Class 1A Central/South Regional Tournament

Thursday, Feb. 21 at sites TBA

Word of Life vs. Mineral County

Smith Valley vs. Pahranagat Valley

TBA vs. Spring Mountain

Beatty vs. Tonopah

Friday, Feb. 22 at Reed High School, Sparks

Word of Life/Mineral County vs. Smith Valley/Pahranagat Valley

TBA/Spring Mountain vs. Beatty/Tonopah

Saturday, Feb. 23 at Wooster High School, Reno

Semifinals winners, 1 p.m.