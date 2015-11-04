Beatty football wins tie-breaker; going to state

In a strange twist of events that developed on Friday, Beatty High School will be playing Pahranagat Valley in the Division IV Nevada State playoffs.

Hornets coach James Robertson was surprised that his team was going to the playoffs because they had lost to Sandy Valley. In a two-way tie, that would have been the case, but it was a three-way tie, with Beatty (4-5 overall, 3-4 Division IV Southern), Sandy Valley (4-5, 3-4) and Beaver Dam (5-4, 3-4) all tied up. This confused things because although Beatty lost to Sandy Valley, the team beat Beaver Dam. Sandy Valley didn’t beat Beaver Dam.

So the NIAA resorted to the universal tie-breaker to figure out who would go and Beatty edged everyone out and will be going as the fourth place seed and playing Alamo.

The game will be hosted at Alamo (9-0, 7-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

According to the Panther’s Athletic Director, Brad Lovejoy, the football team has not lost a game since 2007 and only once since 2005, so Beatty knows they will have their hands full. Alamo is a well-balanced team that can throw and run the ball. In the Hornets’ last meeting with the Panthers they lost 50-8.

Nevertheless, Beatty coach James Robertson was excited about his team making the playoffs.

“That’s twice we have done this under the Robertson era,” he said.

The Hornets went last year too.

Beatty beat Indian Springs on Thursday 48-14.

