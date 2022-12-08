41°F
Sports

Beatty Hornets split basketball matchup ag ainst Mountain View Christian Saints

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
December 8, 2022 - 1:41 pm
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior guard Effrain Moreno (2) led the Beatty Hornets to a 61 ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior guard Effrain Moreno (2) led the Beatty Hornets to a 61-15 victory over the Mountain View Christian Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore forward Reese Taylor (14) defends against a Mountain ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore forward Reese Taylor (14) defends against a Mountain View Christian player in the Hornets' 61-15 victory.

The Beatty High School boys and girls basketball teams were in action on Tuesday afternoon with a mid-week matchup with the Mountain View Christian Saints.

The boys team entered the game coming off two very close games against Sandy Valley. The Hornets split those two games, with the final score being 47-45 in both meetings.

Tuesday’s game was much more relaxed and more dominating for the Hornets.

Beatty came out of the gates strong with a fast tempo offense and smothering defense.

Senior guard Effrain Moreno put on a show in the first quarter. He scored 10 points in the opening frame for the Hornets. He had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in the first half.

It seemed like the Saints weren’t able to get the ball out of their half of the court for the majority of the first half.

When Mountain View Christian was able to get the ball into the Beatty half, the Hornets swarmed the Saints, leading to many turnovers.

Beatty headed into halftime with a very comfortable 32-8 lead. They would extend that lead over the course of the second half and would go on to win the game by a score of 61-15.

In the girls game, it was a completely different outcome.

Both teams struggled to score in their game.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Hornets and the Lady Saints were tied 4-4.

Beatty was held scoreless in the second and the fourth quarters. They were only able to muster up another two points in the third quarter and were defeated by the Saints 14-6.

Following Tuesday’s outcomes, the boys team improved their season record to 2-1 overall, while the girls’ record dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.

These teams will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 24. This time they’ll be playing in Beatty.

Both Beatty basketball teams will be back in action this Friday, Dec. 9, when they travel to Indian Springs to take on the Thunderbirds.

The girls game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and the boys are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

