Bellina tops field of 81 for PVTBC event

The Pahrump Nugget was the site for Saturday’s Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s November event.

Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held their November tournament on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Pahrump Nugget. Eighty-one bowlers participated in the event. Wayne Bellina won the A division and Cindy Sim (pictured) won the B division.

The Pahrump Nugget was the site for Saturday’s Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s November event.

The event was a certified snakebite, 10-pin no-tap tournament, featuring 81 bowlers split into two divisions. There were 41 bowlers in the A division and 40 bowlers in the B division.

The top 10 bowlers in the A division and the top nine bowlers in the B division received a portion of the prize pool based on their finishing positions in the tournament.

Wayne Bellina took the top spot in the A division.

He finished with a tournament-high 830 total points. Bellina bowled single-game scores of 213, 204 and 278, in addition to his handicap score of 135.

This was Bellina’s first PVTBC tournament appearance this season.

Bellina narrowly edged out second-place finisher Janstin Correa.

Correa finished just one pin behind Bellina with 829 total points. Correa bowled games of 213, 162 and 298 to go along with the handicap score of 156 points.

Correa’s third game score of 298 was the highest single-game score in the tournament. The next closest score was Bellina and Shaun Upton, who each had a 278-point game during the tournament.

In third place of the A division was Gordon Sawyer.

Sawyer finished the event with single-game scores of 224, 179 and 258, to go along with his handicap score of 145, for a total score of 806 points.

This was Sawyer’s first top-3 finish during the 2022 season.

The remaining seven bowlers who finished in prize-winning positions were George Smith (801), Mary Martinez (799), Larry Attebery (787), Zid Cabuena (780), Barbara Wilson (768), Shaun Upton (762) and Charity Musial (754).

Cindy Sim went home with the top honors in the B division.

Sim finished the day with 785 total points. She had single-game scores of 188, 131 and 229. In addition to her single-game scores, Sim also had a handicap score of 237 points for the event.

This was Sim’s first division win of the season.

In second place of the B division in the certified snakebite event was Kathy Wheeler.

Wheeler just missed her shot at first place for the division, ending the day with 781 points, just four points behind Sim.

Wheeler scored 169, 146 and 188 in her three tournament games. She also had a handicap score of 278 points.

This was Wheeler’s first top-3 finish of the PVTBC season.

The third place finisher in the B division was Sis Fronk.

Fronk ended her tournament with game scores of 171, 143 and 236, in addition to her handicap score of 226, for a total score of 776 points in the event.

Fronk’s third game score of 236 was the highest single-game score in the B division.

The other bowlers who finished in prize-winning positions for the B division were Debbie Varner (755), Cheryl Zabel (750), Diane Courtney (749), Dennis Pallett (739), Ralph Johnson (728), Sam Courtney (726) and Dawn Mohl (726).

Following the tournament, two side pots were split among the bowlers who finished in qualifying positions.

The scratch side pot was awarded to the bowlers with the top six total scores without their handicaps, while the handicap side pot was awarded to the bowlers with the top 16 total scores including the handicaps.

In the handicap side pot, Wayne Bellina took first place with his score of 830 points. Janstin Correa finished in second place with a score of 829, while Gordon Sawyer came in third place with a total score of 806 points.

In the scratch side pot, Mary Martinez took home first place with her 3-game total score of 713 points. In second place was Shaun Upton with a score of 706 points and Zid Cabuena finished in third place with a score of 686 points.

The PVTBC will have one more tournament this season before taking a break for the holidays.

Their final event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a certified no-tap singles event with a handicap and a scratch side pot. Debbie Varner and Dee Runau will be the directors.

Following the tournament, the PVTBC will be holding their Christmas Party at Moose Lodge #808 beginning at 6 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.