Sports

Boulder City boys basketball wins appeal to play in playoffs

By Alex Wright Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 17, 2023 - 9:25 am
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Knocking it down from long distance, junior guard Roman Rose of Boulder City High School scores a 3-pointer against SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 30.
(Getty Images)

The Boulder City High School boys basketball team’s biggest win of the season didn’t come on the court Monday.

The school won an appeal after the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association originally ruled Boulder City would have to forfeit 16 games for using an ineligible player.

Boulder City finished 17-9 overall and 9-1 in the 3A Southern Mountain League.

The forfeit of those 16 games knocked the Eagles out of postseason competition.

As of Tuesday morning, the NIAA had not updated its playoff bracket to include Boulder City.

But the NIAA confirmed to the Review-Journal that the Class 3A Southern League boys basketball quarterfinals had been delayed and would not begin tonight, giving the NIAA time to include Boulder City and rework the brackets.

The NIAA said that the player’s paperwork was not properly submitted or reviewed, which deemed him ineligible.

Boulder City then had to forfeit all games in which the student participated.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Senior forward Francisco Granados (23) going for a revers ...
Beatty looking to make a run in 1A playoffs
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School boys basketball begin their 1A Central League playoff run on Friday with a meeting against the Mineral County Serpents.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior forward Kailani Martinez (34) dribbling around ...
Pahrump Valley set to host regional championship
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Head coach Bob Hopkins and the rest of the Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team clinched their spot in the Nevada 3A state tournament next week following their 36-17 victory over the Virgin Valley Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times The 500 Club held their February event on Saturday ...
The Sims take doubles event at Pahrump Nugget
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Sims, Cindy and Gordon, took home first place in the 500 Club’s bowling event on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget bowling center.

Jennifer Shockley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior wrestler Ty Hanks (right) finished fou ...
Benedict, Hanks bros medal at state tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Wrestling teams from across the state traveled to the Winnemucca Events Center for the Nevada state wrestling tournaments over the weekend where the 2A, 3A and 5A state champions were crowned.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Here is one of the junior high school barrel racers d ...
Student rodeo returns to Pahrump
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Here’s what to know about the 3-day annual event at McCullough Arena in Petrack Park.

Richard Stephens/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior guard Effrain Moreno (2) going up for a ...
Hornets holding off Muckers for last 1A Central playoff spot
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School boys basketball team is hanging on for dear life to the fourth and final playoff spot in the 1A Central League as the regular season comes to a close this week.

Special to Tonopah Times The Tonopah wrestling team finished in sixth place at the 2A southern ...
4 Muckers going to state wrestling tourney in Winnemucca
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Lake Mead Christian Academy was the site for the 2023 Nevada 2A Southern Regional wrestling tournament over the weekend where 98 wrestlers fought for their spot in the state tournament.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An avid hunter and a crack shot, Debra Strickland fulfilled ...
SPORTSMAN’S QUEST: Luxury hunting in Spain
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are hunts and there are tough hunts with tents and freeze-dried food on the campfire; all are adventures. Then there’s Spain. Columnist Dan Simmons takes us there.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Legacy Racing 4WP Desert Showdown raced th ...
Nye County hosts Desert Showdown race
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The 250-mile desert course spanned as far north as Beatty and reached just south of Pahrump.