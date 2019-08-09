86°F
Sports

Bowlers needed for Tuesday night men’s league at Pahrump Nugget

Staff Report
August 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center manager Lorie Hartwell has announced that bowlers are needed for a Tuesday night men’s league.

The 750-handicap league features four bowlers per team and is scheduled to compete each week at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested should come to an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the old buffet at the Pahrump Nugget.

THE LATEST
Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times TJ Milk, left, Pahrump Valley Class of 2016, wo ...
Former Pahrump Valley QB Segura returns to coach football
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The new guy on the sidelines during Pahrump Valley High School football games will be a very familiar face to the veteran coaches he is joining.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football players were first in lin ...
Trojans Football Notebook: Spaghetti dinner leftovers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The annual Spaghetti Dinner & Dessert Auction has, in only seven years, become a beloved tradition in Pahrump, serving as both a huge fundraiser for the high school football team and as a major event on the town’s social calendar.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer players begin a drill ...
Expectations remain high for Pahrump Valley girls soccer
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Except for a three-year lapse from 2014 to 2016, the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team has made the playoffs every year since 2001. The Trojans reached the Class 3A State Tournament in six of those seasons, including the past two.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Junior quarterback Dylan Wright adds a roll to his plate at t ...
Dinner, auction raise $10,000 for Pahrump Valley football
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Tamara Trudeau was not going to let a minor detail such as being a couple thousand miles away get in the way of maintaining tradition at the annual spaghetti dinner and dessert auction to benefit the Pahrump Valley High School football program.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke Middle School takes on The Meadows Sch ...
Rosemary Clarke football tryouts to begin Aug. 9
Staff Report

Rosemary Clarke Middle School in Pahrump will be fielding an unweighted 14U football team this fall, with tryouts for the team beginning Aug. 9

Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team ...
Las Vegas Aviators stadium named Ballpark of Year by website
By Rochelle Richards Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, was voted the BaseballParks.com’s 20th annual Ballpark of the Year, the team announced on Wednesday.