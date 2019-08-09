Bowlers needed for Tuesday night men’s league at Pahrump Nugget
Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center manager Lorie Hartwell has announced that bowlers are needed for a Tuesday night men’s league.
The 750-handicap league features four bowlers per team and is scheduled to compete each week at 6:30 p.m.
Those interested should come to an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the old buffet at the Pahrump Nugget.