Bowlers needed for Tuesday night men’s league at Pahrump Nugget

Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center manager Lorie Hartwell has announced that bowlers are needed for a Tuesday night men’s league.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo A Tuesday night men's bowling league starting soon needs bowlers, and those interested are urged to come to an Aug. 20 meeting at the Pahrump Nugget.

The 750-handicap league features four bowlers per team and is scheduled to compete each week at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested should come to an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the old buffet at the Pahrump Nugget.