Sports

“Bowling for Heroes” at Pahrump Nugget brings in more than $4,000

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
February 19, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The “Bowling for Heroes” event, held Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center to benefit Wounded Warrior Project was a huge success, according to event organizer Denise Flanagan.

“I was just blown away,” Flanagan said. “There were over 300 people there over the course of the event.”

Between entry fees for the bowlers, a raffle, a 50/50 and a silent auction, along with individual contributions on the day of the event, Flanagan said $3,416 was raised. Throw in another $601 in donations through a web page Flanagan set up, and $4,017 will go to benefit Wounded Warrior Project.

Flanagan said there were a lot of people to thank, both for helping pull off the event and for supplying raffle prizes and items for the silent auction.

“Thank you to Lorie (Hartwell) and Randy (Cardill) and their staff at the Nugget Bowl,” Flanagan said. “This event would not have been so successful if not for them. Then there is my “staff” — Rich Flanagan, Denise Koch and Austin Koch. If not for them, it would not have run as smoothly as it did. I cannot thank them enough.”

Flanagan, who served for 27 years in the Air Force, said that the quantity and quality of items for the silent auction and for raffle prizes was impressive, and showed Pahrump’s strong support for veterans.

Donors included Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Wood Brothers Racing, Mom’s Diner, Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep Dodge, China Wok, Terrible’s Road House, Mastertech Computers, Pahrump Nugget, Front Sight, Pour House, La Fonda, Home Depot, Jewelry of Romance, Romero’s, Purcell Tires, 3 French Hens, Tire Works, All About You Spa, Lighthouse Gift Shop, Longstreet Hotel, Pahrump Party Supply and Pahrump Valley Roasters.

Also, Something Special Florist, Aloha Ink Tattoo, Evolution Strength and Fitness, Tie Dye Art, Sanders Winery, Sheer Image, Fitness for $10, Tower Pizza, Mountain Falls, Little Caesars, Sirens Salon, Nugget Bowl, Kathryn Choinski, Margaret Flanagan, Denise Koch and Denise and Rich Flanagan.

“Thank you to the town of Pahrump,” Flanagan said. “You are all so awesome to support the Wounded Warrior Project to help our soldiers who serve with no expectations in return. I am so proud not only to be a veteran, but also proud to be a member of this community.”

