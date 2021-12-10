45°F
Bowling league to start in January at Pahrump Nugget

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
December 10, 2021 - 7:02 am
 
Randy Gulley/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center hosted another Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event, with Christy Musial going up the day's top winner.

The Pahrump Nugget will be holding a bowling league called Monday Christmas League starting on Jan. 10.

The league will be 40 weeks long and games will be played every Monday, with the exception of holidays. There will also be a two-week break during July.

For anyone who joins the league, there will not be any penalties or reductions in pins for missing league games, but dues must still be paid, even for missed weeks.

The first meeting and games will take place on Monday, Jan. 10. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and games will begin at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in participating in the bowling league, please head down to the Pahrump Nugget to sign up.

If you have any questions, please contact Lori Hartwell at the bowling center at 775-751-6500 or contact Debbie Varner at 702-280-2272.

Rebels end losing streak, cruise to victory over Seattle
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels ended their 3-game losing streak with a 76-56 victory over Seattle University on Wednesday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

PVHS boys basketball gets first win of the season
PVHS boys basketball gets first win of the season
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team got their first win of the season with a 58-57 victory over Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday evening.

Las Vegas Bowl announces participants
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Bowl committee has announced that the participants of the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, sponsored by SRS Distribution, will be the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Raiders fall to Washington Football Team
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders received their sixth loss of the season on Sunday when they hosted the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium. The final score was 17-15.

VGK drops two in a row for first time in a month
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Vegas Golden Knights lost their second game in a row for the first time in over a month with their 6-5 loss on Wednesday night when they visited the Anaheim Ducks.

Lady Trojans defeat Sierra Vista in opening game
Lady Trojans defeat Sierra Vista in opening game
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls basketball team won their opening game on Tuesday night 47-37 against the Sierra Vista Mountain Lions.