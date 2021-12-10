Bowling league to start in January at Pahrump Nugget

The Pahrump Nugget will be holding a bowling league called Monday Christmas League starting on Jan. 10.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center hosted another Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event, with Christy Musial going up the day's top winner.

The Pahrump Nugget will be holding a bowling league called Monday Christmas League starting on Jan. 10.

The league will be 40 weeks long and games will be played every Monday, with the exception of holidays. There will also be a two-week break during July.

For anyone who joins the league, there will not be any penalties or reductions in pins for missing league games, but dues must still be paid, even for missed weeks.

The first meeting and games will take place on Monday, Jan. 10. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and games will begin at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in participating in the bowling league, please head down to the Pahrump Nugget to sign up.

If you have any questions, please contact Lori Hartwell at the bowling center at 775-751-6500 or contact Debbie Varner at 702-280-2272.