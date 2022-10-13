Brokke tops all bowlers at 500 Club’s event

Forty bowlers converged in the alley to participate in the 9-pin no-tap, singles event.

Stock Photo Pat Brokke and Walt Kuver won their respective divisions at the 500 Club's event on Saturday afternoon. Forty-seven bowlers participated in the 9-pin no-tap, singles event at the Pahrump Nugget.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Valley Times Frank Medina bowled the only perfect 300 game in Saturday's 500 Club event at the Pahrump Nugget. He finished the day in second place of the Groupies division with a total score of 878 points.

The Pahrump Nugget was the site of the 500 Club’s October event on Saturday afternoon.

Forty bowlers converged in the alley to participate in the 9-pin no-tap, singles event.

The women’s division had 27 bowlers with the top seven bowlers each receiving a portion of the winning pot.

Pat Brokke took home first place in the women’s division. This was her first win of the season in just her fourth tournament of the year.

Brokke bowled game scores of 232, 233 and 264, to go along with her handicap score of 194, for a total score of 923 pins, the highest total score of the event.

Her third game’s score of 264 was the second highest in the women’s division and was tied for the fifth highest in the tournament.

The runner-up in the women’s division was Kathy Wheeler, finishing the day with 900 points.

Wheeler had games of 189, 175 and 258. Wheeler also had a handicap score of 278 points to go along with her single game scores.

In the third spot of the women’s division was Dee Runau.

Runau scored games of 211, 171 and 197. In addition to her single game scores, Runau also had a handicap score of 315 points to give her a total score of 894 points.

The other remaining bowlers who scored high enough to finish in a prize-winning position were Katherine Bishop (841), Rita Rose (817), Jeri Riley (801) and Lani McKinney (797).

Bishop’s third game score of 267 was the highest single-game score for the women’s division.

Twenty bowlers participated in the Groupies division in the tournament. The Groupies, also known as the men’s, division split a prize pool among the top five bowlers.

Walt Kuver walked away with his first singles tournament win of the season.

He bowled games of 246, 256 and 254, to go along with his handicap score of 129 for a total score of 885 points.

Kuver just narrowly edged out second-place finisher Frank Medina, who finished seven points behind Kuver with a total score of 878 points.

Medina had single-game scores of 256, 300 and 220, in addition to his handicap score of 102.

His perfect score second game was the only 300 game bowled in the tournament.

In third place of the Groupies division was Gordon Sawyer.

Sawyer ended his day bowling games of 243, 244 and 206. After factoring in his handicap score of 172 points, Sawyer finished the event with 865 points.

The last two bowlers in prize-winning spots were Jim Sparlin with 863 points and Dennis Pallat with 844 points.

Following the tournament, two side pots were split among the bowlers, depending on their scores.

For the handicap side pot, bowlers who had the top nine scores, including their handicap score, received part of the prize pot.

The top three scores belonged to Pat Brokke (923), Kathy Wheeler (900) and Dee Runau (894).

The scratch side pot was split among the bowlers with the top three scores, not including the handicap scores.

The winners of the scratch side pot were Frank Medina (776), Jim Sparlin (769) and Walt Kuver (756).

There was also a 50/50 raffle, which went to Lorena Myers.

As a reminder to all 500 Club bowlers, the entry fee will be increasing to $16 starting with the November event.

Katherine Bishop would like to thank Dee Runau for helping with the tournament. She would also like to give a thank you to Diane Courtney for helping with the 50/50 raffle tickets and the side pots.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.