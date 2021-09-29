60°F
Sports

Cabuena and Williams roll to top spots at PVTBC event

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
September 29, 2021 - 2:44 am
 
Getty Images The next bowling event at the Pahrump Nugget will be for the 500 Club members and it will be a 9-pin No Tap Singles event. This will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. Lorena Myers and Dee Runau will be the directors of the event.

Nenita Cabuena and Herb Williams bowled their way to division wins at the 8-9 Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling event that took place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Pahrump Nugget.

Cabuena, who won Division A, was the only bowler to have a score over 1,000 pins. Cabuena bowled games of 257, 300 and 263, to go along with her handicap of 186, for a total of 1,006 pins. She was one of nine bowlers in her division that bowled a 300 game.

John Pickard and Frank Medina finished in second and third places, respectively. Pickard had games of 238, 300 and 263, to go along with his handicap of 164, for a total of 965 pins. Medina, the only bowler of the day with multiple 300 games, finished with a total score of 944. He had games of 300, 277 and 300, to go along with his handicap of 67.

All three of the top players from Division A greatly improved their positions from the last PVTBC event. Pickard and Medina previously finished sixth and seventh, while Cabuena finished in eleventh place in the 3-6-9 Singles event from August.

Herb Williams came out with the win for Division B. Even though he didn’t have a 300 game, he still nearly broke the 1,000 pin mark. Williams bowled games of 275, 278 and 220, to go along with his handicap of 207, for a total of 980 pins.

“I was surprised,” Williams said of his win. “I was shocked because I’m not that good of a bowler. I thought there were a lot better bowlers than me. I was kinda surprised to get that high.”

Williams went on to say that he owes a lot of his progress to a fellow bowler, Jim Sparlin. Sparlin is viewed by Williams as a mentor.

“He teaches me a lot,” Williams said of Sparlin. “He shows me what I’m doing wrong and I try to correct it. I’m having a blast, he’s a wonderful teacher.”

Fran Gobbi and Carol Padilla rounded out the top three for Division B. Gobbi, who finished in second place, had games of 252, 246 and 263, to go along with her handicap of 191, for a total of 952 pins. Padilla, who won the last PVTBC event, finished in third place with games of 160, 257 and 279, to go along with her handicap of 253, for a total of 949 pins.

On top of winning her division, Cabuena also took first place in the Handicap Side Pot and took second place in the Scratch Side Pot. Frank Medina took the top spot for the Scratch Side Pot. Williams and Pickard finished out the top three for the Handicap Side Pot.

The next bowling event at the Pahrump Nugget will be for the 500 Club members and it will be a 9-pin No Tap Singles event. This will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. Lorena Myers and Dee Runau will be the directors of the event.

The next PVTBC event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. This will be a Scotch Doubles No-Tap Man/Woman event. Debbie Varner and Ralph Johnson will be the directors of this event.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

Trojans drop nail-biter in Boulder City
