Ceremonies mark opening of Pahrump Little League season

More than 360 young baseball players converged Saturday on Ian Deutch Memorial Park for P-Town Little League’s opening day ceremonies.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times John Bautista, who plays for the AAA Dodgers, throws out the P-Town Little League's ceremonial first pitch March 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. The pitch was dedicated to Bautista's brother, Nate, who is still in the hospital recovering from burns suffered in December 2017. A GoFundMe account remains open, and help is always appreciated at https://www.gofundme.com/nathaniel-nate-bautistacleveland.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The T-Ball Division D'Backs wait patiently to have their team announced at P-Town Little League's Opening Day festivities March 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Rookie Cubs run down the first-base line, banner and all, during the P-Town Little League Opening Day ceremonies March 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Kannen Hayes of the T-Ball Dodgers keeps his eye on the ball during a game on Opening Day for the P-Town Little League on March 24 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The Major Dodgers and Rockies exchange traditional postgame high-fives on the opening day of Pahrump's Little League baseball season March 24 at Deutch Memorial Park.

The strong turnout led the league to expand to more teams than it has had in recent seasons. There are three teams in Juniors, five in Majors, four in AAA and four more in AA. The latter two formerly were the Minors division, but the split allows for a better age breakdown. There are also seven Rookie teams and eight teams in the T-Ball division.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by John Bautista, brother of Nate Bautista, a Little League player last season who is recovering from burns suffered in December 2017. Melanie Swingle sang the national anthem.

The opening ceremonies were held on Field 3, as Fields 1 and 2 are getting new lights from the town of Pahrump, with construction scheduled to be completed April 1. The town installed new pitching mounds on Fields 3 and 4 for the new season.

In the interest of camaraderie with the high school team, the Juniors teams decided to go with Trojans uniforms this season.

P-Town Little League President Lou Banuelos would like to thank all the sponsors who helped make this season happen, as well as the volunteers, snack bar workers, umpires, parents and members of the Town of Pahrump Field Maintenance crew who dedicate their time and support throughout the season.

The season runs until the beginning of June and then, after playoffs and the all-star competitions, fall ball will get underway. Last year, 60 players participated during the fall.

A GoFundMe account for Nate Bautista remains open, with help appreciated, at www.gofundme.com/nathaniel-nate-bautistacleveland

So far, more than $20,000 has been raised.