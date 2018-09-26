Cipollini, Sonerholm lead strong Pahrump Valley cross-country effort

Pahrump Valley senior Jacob Cipollini finished the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 46.3 seconds to finish seventh in the Senior Division 3 race Saturday at the 45th Dana Hills Nike Invitational in Dana Point, California.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Jacob Cipollini covered 3 miles in 16 minutes, 46.3 seconds to finish seventh in the Senior Division 3 race Saturday at the 45th Dana Hills Nike Invitational cross country meet in Dana Point, California.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Diamond Sonerholm finished in eighth place in a time of 19 minutes, 54.1 seconds to lead Pahrump Valley's girls cross country team to an 11th-place finish in the Junior/Senior Division 3 race of the 45th Dana Hills Nike Invitational in Dana Point, California.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School cross country teams -- including seven medalists -- after the Dana Hills Nike Invitational on Saturday in Dana Point, California.

Pahrump Valley senior Jacob Cipollini finished the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 46.3 seconds to finish seventh in the Senior Division 3 race Saturday at the 45th Dana Hills Nike Invitational in Dana Point, California.

“Jacob ran very well,” Pahrump Valley cross-country coach Matt Kolodzieczyk said. “He looked stronger as the race progressed.”

Three Trojans finished in the top 25 in the Junior Division 3 race, which helped them to an eighth-place team finish. Grant Odegard placed 19th in 17:10.4 with Michael Sonerholm right behind in 20th in 17:14.7 and Brandon Ruud crossing the line in 25th in 17:25.0.

Seth Sonerholm also turned in a strong performance, finishing ninth in the Freshman Division 3 race in 17:53.2.

“Grant, Michael, Seth and Brandon all had great races,” Kolodzieczyk said.

The Trojans had solid efforts on the girls side as well, led by Diamond Sonerholm. The junior finished eighth in the Junior/Senior Division 3 girls race in 19:54.1. Pahrump Valley finished 11th among 23 teams, with senior Katie Goodman in 48th in 21:56.2, junior Terrena Martin in 89th in 23:30.6, junior Nrsringa Breathwaite in 108th in 24:14.7 and senior Ariana Solorio in 167th in 28:35.5.

“For the girls, Diamond and Katie had fantastic races,” Kolodzieczyk said. “I’m pleased with how the teams are running, and they continue to improve.”

The Junior/Senior Division 3 girls race drew 190 competitors, but that was only a small slice of the overall meet, which featured 4,134 athletes running in 22 races.

“The kids did well at the Dana Hills Invitational,” Kolodzieczyk said. “The fact we had seven medalists against a very competitive field is outstanding.”

Boys soccer

The Trojans’ six-game unbeaten streak came to a quick halt Thursday with a 7-1 Sunset League loss to Western.

Jesus Hurtado scored the lone goal for Pahrump Valley in the second half, with an assist from Jose Chavez.

The Trojans righted the ship quickly against an overmatched Somerset-Losee squad in a nonconference match as Christian Gonzalez and Christopher Vega each posted a hat trick in an 8-0 win.

Jose Chavez tallied four assists for Pahrump Valley (6-4-1, 2-1 Sunset), while Gonzalez added two. Isai Gomez and Abraham Alvarez also scored, with Alvarez and Eric Toomer each getting an assist.

Girls volleyball

The Trojans ventured out of the Sunset League with mixed results, losing Thursday to Moapa Valley and rolling past SLAM Academy on Monday.

Pahrump Valley had won six consecutive matches since the season-opening Yerington tournament before running into the Pirates (8-16), who posted a 25-20, 25-16, 18-25, 25-12 victory. Nicky Velazquez had eight kills and Kate Daffer added seven for the Trojans, while Jackie Stobbe posted seven assists.

The Trojans got back on the winning track two days later, cruising to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 victory over the Bulls. Daffer and Elaina Dattillio each had seven kills, Tayla Wombaker recorded five assists and Stobbe had six aces.

After a Tuesday match with Valley, the Trojans will head to the Boulder City Invitational on Friday and Saturday.