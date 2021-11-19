Clausen takes first, Groupies tie in 500 Club event

Judi Clausen won the women’s division in the final Pahrump Valley 500 Club event of the 2021 season.

Pahrump Valley Times file Almost 60 bowlers turned out Aug. 29 for the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, with Randy Gulley winning Division A and Rebekah Quinteros taking Division B.

Judi Clausen won the women’s division in the final Pahrump Valley 500 Club event of the 2021 season.

The event, which took place at the Pahrump Nugget, was a singles three-game Snake Bite tournament. The bowlers were split up into two divisions: the women’s division and the Groupies, or men’s, division.

Clausen came away with the victory in the women’s division. She had games of 204, 235 and 215, to go along with her handicap of 170, for a total of 824 pins. Her second game score of 235 was the highest in the women’s division, and her total score of 824 pins was the highest of the tournament.

Laura Blankenship finished second in the women’s division. She had scores of 234, 202 and 191, to go along with her handicap of 194, which gave her a total of 821 pins for the tournament.

Katherine Bishop rounded out the top three of the women’s division. She finished with a total of 818 pins. Bishop bowled games of 226, 187 and 216, to go along with her handicap of 189.

In the men’s division, Jim Sparlin and Stephen Boyce tied for first place with 781 total pins.

Sparlin had games of 238, 266 and 229 to go along with his handicap of 48. Meanwhile, Boyce finished with lower game scores, but had a much higher handicap score than Sparlin. Boyce had games of 169, 242 and 192.

Sparlin’s game of 266 was the highest single-game score for the entire tournament.

Jan Mock rounded out the top three for the men’s division. He finished with games of 214, 209 and 187, to go along with his handicap score of 162, to give him a total of 772 pins.

On top of their winnings for the division standings, each bowler who finished in the top three of their division, in addition to Jim Spears who finished fourth in the Groupies division, received winnings for finishing in the top seven spots for the Handicap Side Pot.

Clausen took home the first place prize of $35 for the side pot. Because of their division tie, Sparlin and Boyce also tied for fourth place in the side pot standings. Each of them took home $17 for their finishing place.

In the Scratch Pot bonus, Sparlin took home the first-place prize of $25. He was followed by Larry Barbier and Laura Lamb. This bonus was decided by who had the highest total score without using their handicaps. Sparlin finished with a score of 733, Barbier had a score of 649 and Lamb had a score of 631.

The next bowling event will be a PVTBC event held this Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. This event will be a Certified Snakebite 10-pin No Tap Singles event. There will be handicap and scratch side pots given out for this tournament and 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.

Debbie Varner and Larry Tobey will be the tournament directors for this event. Kathy Wheeler will be in charge of the 50/50 raffle tickets.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com.