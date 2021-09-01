Correa and Padilla take tops spots in 3-6-9 tourney

John Correa and Carol Padilla rolled their way to the top spots in their divisions during the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 3-6-9 Singles tournament on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Correa, who won Division A, bowled games of 202, 246 and 229, to go along with a handicap of 175, for a total score of 852. This is Correa’s second consecutive tournament win, after being victorious in the Certified Whoops Singles tournament on July 31.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Correa said about his win. “I have a lot to prove. That’s my title and I go in with a mindset of ‘Don’t let nobody beat you.’ I need to bowl well. I live by the saying, “Even the pros miss their shots.” If I miss a shot or a spare, I gotta make that back.”

Correa credited his playing ability to Troy Smith Jr., along with Mike and Anthony who work at the bowling alley. All three men have helped Correa better his game through tips and pointers on ways that he can improve.

June Williams and Bob Riley rounded out the top 3 for Division A. Williams finished with games of 223, 226 and 223, to go along with a handicap of 167, for a total score of 839, which was good for second place. Riley, who finished third, had games of 256, 180 and 194, along with a 178 handicap, for a total score of 808.

Padilla, who won Division B, greatly improved from her 14th place finish in the Whoops Singles tournament last month. She had scores of 213, 191, and 187, to go along with a handicap of 261, for a total score of 852.

“I was surprised,” Padilla said. “I’ve finished in 2nd or 5th, but I was surprised when I was the highest one. I enjoyed it.”

Carol would also like to take this opportunity to give a special thank you to Jerry Szelagowski. This was Jerry’s last tournament that he’ll be playing in Pahrump as he’ll be relocating out of Nevada.

“I have bowled with him since 2016,” Padilla said. “He was very encouraging. He will be missed and we wish him the best.”

Sis Fronk and Rick Gron finished in second and third place for Division B. Fronk had games of 225, 203 and 182, to go along with a handicap of 221, for a total score of 831. Gron, who finished in sixth place in the Whoops Singles tournament, had games of 201, 162 and 189, to go along with a handicap of 272, good for a total score of 824.

Correa, Fronk and Gron all finished in the top 3 for the HDCP Side Pot. Susan Wooten and Larry Tobey rounded out the top 5 with their fourth and fifth place finishes with scores of 820 and 805, respectively. This was also Correa’s second consecutive first place finish for the HDCP Side Pot, after taking the top spot in the Certified Whoops Singles tournament.

Barry Thomas took home the first place prize for the Scratch Side Pot with a total score of 744. He had scores of 254, 245 and 245. Zid Cabuena (729), Joe Matassa (712), Joseph De La Torre (699), Frank Medina (685) and John Correa (677) were the other bowlers that finished in the money for the Scratch Side Pot.

A congratulations goes to Charity Musial as well. She won the 50/50 raffle and walked away with over $84!

The next tournament will be a Pahrump Valley 500 Club event. This tournament will be a 3-6-9 Singles tournament with Colored Pins. The tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. Lorena Myers and Barbara Wilson will be the directors for this event.

Following that tournament, there will be a PVTBC Certified 8-9 Pin No-Tap Singles tournament that will offer HDCP and Scratch side pots. This event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. Debbie Varner and Mary M will be the tournament directors.

