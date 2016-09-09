Cross-country: Trojans finish in sixth place out of 27 teams at invitational

Junior Bryce Odegard leads the Trojans boys cross-country team to a sixth-place finish out of 10 teams at the Labor Day Classic at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas.

Tami Odegard / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Sara Mason runs hard at the Labor Day Classic last Saturday.

Tami Odegard / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Cole Goodman runs a good race, finishing the 5,000 meter course in 19 minutes, 27 seconds last Saturday at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas.

Odegard finished fourth in the junior-senior individual meet with a time of 17 minutes, 6.9 seconds

Green Valley finished first (47 points), Arbor View finished second (70), Palo Verde third (76), Coronado fourth (131) and Clark fifth (137).

Trojans coach Matt Kolodzieczyk was more than happy with the finish of his teams.

“Everyone improved their time since our last meet and are all coming along,” the coach said. “I was really happy that we finished ahead of Tech. They were the only other Class 3A school there, and it was nice to beat them since they still are our main competition this year.”

Pahrump was the first Class 3A school to finish.

Junior Layron Sonerholm took 11th place (18:04.7), Cole Goodman took 47th (19:27.1) and Stephen Thelaner finished 74th (20:49.2).

For the freshmen and sophomore runners, freshman Michael Sonerholm led for Pahrump, finishing 30th (19:57.3) and sophomore Jacob Cipollini finished 34th (20:04.6).

Kolodzieczyk said that Michael Sonerholm cemented a spot on the varsity team with his latest run. The coach said he could only run seven runners for the varsity team and the top five scorers.

For the junior-senior meet for girls, junior Grace Plump led the Trojans, finishing in 38th place (24:04.9), followed by senior Alicia Quiroz who finished 58th (26:11.3).

The top two girls for the freshmen and sophomores were freshman Diamond Sonerholm, finishing 18th place (23:25.1), and freshman Terrena Martin finished close behind in 26th place (24:18.5).

The coach said Diamond Sonerholm would definitely be running on varsity with her performance.

Both teams will be tested on Saturday at the Larry Burgess Invitational at Sunset Park in Las Vegas starting at 6:45 a.m.

