Daffer slides into first place in Speedway Super Stocks
The tightest race this season at Pahrump Valley Speedway is the Super Stocks, in which a one-spot advantage on a given Saturday night can mean a one-point difference in the standings.
That’s exactly what happened Sept. 26, as Dale Daffer took a one-point lead at the top of the season standings by finishing second to Jim Wulfenstein.
Daffer pocketed 36 points for that effort, one more than Ron Moffatt earned for taking third place, and that pushed Daffer to a 201-200 edge for the year. Wulfenstein, who has raced just twice in Super Stocks this season, moved into sixth place with the win.
Timothy Murphy is entrenched firmly in third place with 164 points after finishing fourth, as neither Tyson Talkington nor Darius Mann, fourth and fifth in the standings, ran that night.
There are 34 Mini Stock drivers in the standings, the most of any class, and Brandon Jones took the checkered flag to slip into fourth place overall by three points over the idle RJ Smotherman. Richie Hearn finished second in his fourth Mini Stock race of the year, and Dylin Smotherman moved into sixth place in the standings by taking third.
Among the points leaders, first-place Tanner Reynolds finished seventh, runner-up Mike Wills took fifth and third-place Aaron Pike-Ceballos ran fourth.
Joel Dean has a healthy lead in the Sport Mods, and he added a couple of points onto that edge by winning that race. While Dean is closing in on a hundred-point lead, the next three drivers are in a tight battle.
Jeff Murphy finished second to pull within two points of third-place Josh Stringer, who finished fourth, while second-place Joe Wabsis stayed four points ahead of Stringer by finishing third.
Brady Gladd solidified his hold on the Modifieds with his victory, increasing his season point total to 275. Vinny Raucci, running for the second time this year, finished second, and Brad Hopkins, who sits in eighth place, finished third in his third Modified race of the season.
Running in his fourth Hobby Stock race of the year, Jacob Quartard earned his first victory, beating out Dave Lowenstein and Jay Ward. Jared Ward, who did not run, remains in first place, while second-place Adam Tiscarao finished fourth and third-place Debbie Ward ran seventh.
Mark Daub added a point to his lead in Coupes over Daniel Bruner, as they one-two again. Red Kowal, in his second consecutive race after not running Coupes all year, finished third.
The Mini Dwarfs are always a crowd-pleaser, and on this night the speedway featured two classes of them.
Anthony Montanez won the Mini Dwarf Senior race, outgunning Tanner Gott and Oden Padilla-King. They were followed by Shae Pooler, Levi Hoarhey, Jace Jensen and Kohlzin Park.
In the Mini Dwarf Junior race, Kendra Jones came out on top, beating out Ryder Reynolds and Halen Sunter. They were followed by Skye Plunkett, Riley Stringer and Rafael Flores.
Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 10, with Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods and Micro Sprints on the card. Racing begins at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10, $8 for over 55, $6 for children aged 6-14 and free for children under 5. A family six-pack for two adults and four kids under 14 is $30.
Pahrump Valley Speedway Season standings
Micro Sprints: 1. Eddie Chacon 137, 2. Jason Funk 134, 3. A.J. Klein 87, 4. Blaze Silva and Mason Keefer 70.
Coupes: 1. Mark Daub 360, 2. Daniel Bruner 349, 3. Jay Cozby and Mike Johnson 94, 5. Red Kowal 63.
Super Stocks: 1. Dale Daffer 201, 2. Ron Moffat 200, 3. Timothy Murphy 164, 4. Tyson Talkington 107, 5. Darius Mann 98.
Mini Stocks: 1. Tanner Reynolds 392, 2. Michael Wills 328, 3. Aaron Pike-Ceballos 294, 4. Brandon Jones 274, 5. RJ Smotherman 271.
Hobby Stocks: 1. Jared Ward 361, 2. Adam Tiscarao 342, 3. Debbie Ward 341, 4. Gege Murphy 220, 5. Jay Ward 178.
Modifieds: 1. Brady Gladd 275, 2. Rick Durica 247, 3. Aaron Keller 228, 4. Clifton King 178, 5. Donald Riley 153.
Sport Mods: 1. Joel Dean 375, 2. Joe Wabsis 287, 3. Josh Stringer 283, 4. Jeff Murphy 281, 5. Clifton King 248.
Sept. 26 results
Mini Stocks: 1. Brandon Jones, 2. Richie Hearn, 3. Dylin Smotherman, 4. Aaron Pike-Ceballos, 5. Mike Wills.
Sport Mods: 1. Joel Dean, 2. Jeff Murphy, 3. Joe Wabsis, 4. Josh Stringer, 5. Rafael Flores.
Modifieds: 1. Brady Gladd, 2. Vinny Raucci, 3. Brad Hopkins, 4. Clifton King, 5. Tony Kinkade.
Hobby Stocks: 1. Jacob Quartard, 2. Dave Lowenstein, 3. Jay Ward, 4. Adam Tiscarao, 5. Matt Gillum.
Super Stocks: 1. Jim Wulfenstein, 2. Dale Daffer, 3. Ron Moffat, 4. Timothy Murphy, 5. Dillan Murphy.
Mini Dwarfs Senior: 1. Anthony Montanez, 2. Tanner Gott, 3. Oden Padilla-King, 4. Shae Pooler, 5. Levi Hoarhey.
Mini Dwarfs Junior: 1. Kendra Jones, 2. Ryder Reynolds, 3. Halen Sunter, 4. Skye Plunkett, 5. Riley Stringer.