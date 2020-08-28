88°F
Dean’s win widens lead in Sport Mods at Pahrump Valley Speedway

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
August 28, 2020 - 8:07 am
 
Updated August 28, 2020 - 10:52 am

Joel Dean tacked on three more points to his lead in the Sport Mod class with his Aug. 15 victory at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Dean picked up 39 points for finishing ahead of Mike Wells and Joe Wabsis, while Clifton King, who sits in second place in the standings finished fourth for 36 points. Haylee Little finished fifth.

Dean now leads King 264-248 in the points chase. Third-place Alex Murphy, who has not raced the past two weeks, is at 207 and fourth-place Jeff Murphy, who also has skipped two Saturdays, is at 206. Dean and King each have raced on seven of eight nights.

Although there are 28 drivers in the Modified standings, only four ran on the most recent racing card, and Rick Durica pulled closer to the leaders with his victory. Durica picked up 34 points to bring his season total to 144, nine points out behind third-place Donald Riley. Aaron Keller (197) and Brady Gladd (168) lead the class.

Jared Ward added another five points to his Hobby Stock lead with his Aug. 15 win, his fourth consecutive victory and seventh of the season. Dave Lowenstein, in his second start, placed second, with Jay Ward, also in his second start, taking third. Gege Murphy, Adam Tiscarao and Debbie Ward, who is second in the season standings, rounded out the field.

In Mini Stocks, Aaron Pike-Ceballos vaulted into fourth place by winning for the second time this season. Pike-Ceballos has compiled 225 points, sitting between RJ Smotherman (232) and Phil Hans (219). Points leader Tanner Reynolds’ second-place finish left him at 291 points, almost 60 points ahead of Michael Wills and Smotherman, neither of whom raced. Eric Mewhorter ran third, while Jason Cowie and Brittany Jones, each running their first Mini Stock race of the season, placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

In Super Stocks, the top three drivers have raced just three times apiece. Dale Daffer’s win brought him 33 points and pulled him into a second-place tie with the idle Darius Mann with 98 points, three behind leader Ron Moffatt, who took second. Roger Littell, in his first Super Stock race of the year, finished third.

Racing returns to Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 29, with a card featuring Mini Stocks, Super Stocks, Coupes, Hobby Stocks, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Micro Sprints and Mini Dwarfs. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for those 55 and over, $6 for kids ages 6-14 and free for children 5 and under. A family six-pack for two adults and four kids under 14 is $30.

