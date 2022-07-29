93°F
weather icon Rain
Pahrump NV
Sports

Defending champs PVHS girls soccer set to begin title defense

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
July 29, 2022 - 7:00 am
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team won the 2021 Nevada 3A s ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team won the 2021 Nevada 3A state championship. They begin their title defense on Monday, Aug. 22, when they take on the Faith Lutheran Crusaders.

The defending state champion Pahrump Valley girls soccer team is ramping up in preparation for the 2022 season.

Head coach Julie Carrington will be holding tryouts Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 8-9, from 4 to 6 p.m. on the main football/soccer field.

The week of Aug. 1-5, Carrington will be holding heat conditioning each day to help her players better acclimate to the weather to prepare for the season. This conditioning will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.

The Trojans finished last year with a 19-1 overall record and a 10-0 league record. Their only loss of the season was against 5A Faith Lutheran High School in the first game of the season.

Pahrump Valley would finish the season on a 19-game winning streak, ending the year with a 1-0 victory over South Tahoe for the 3A Nevada state championship.

The Trojans will be returning almost their entire team, including 10 of the 11 starters from last season. The only departing seniors for the Trojans from last year’s title-winning team are Kiara Ramos, Alexis Sandoval and Sierra Steele.

The offense was led by one of the top forwards in the state in Adryanna Avena. She finished the 2021 season with a state-leading 39 goals and added 20 assists.

The defense was anchored by sophomore defenders Paris Coleman and Emily Lewis. They combined to have 145 steals last year.

In addition to a strong defensive back line, the Trojans also had one of the top goalkeepers in the state. Avery Moore allowed just 10 goals in her 20 games played, six of which came from Faith Lutheran in the opening game.

Moore also led the state in shutouts with 15 clean sheets. She ended the regular season with a 9-game shutout streak before allowing a goal in the Southern Regional championship game against Boulder City.

The Trojans will begin their title defense with an away game against Faith Lutheran on Monday, Aug. 22. Kick-off for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Pahrump’s first home game of the season will be on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when they host Virgin Valley.

Following those games, the Trojans will participate in the Spring Creek Cup, a tournament taking place at Spring Creek High School on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images) The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team will begin their 2022 season on Monday ...
PVHS volleyball looking to improve in 2022
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School girl’s volleyball team will be holding tryouts in the coming weeks.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Pahrump Valley softball star DeeAnna Egan is headin ...
Pahrump Valley softball star is heading to Lamar
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

DeeAnna “DeeDee” Egan has finished off her chapter at Pahrump Valley High School and will be taking her talents to the “Centennial State”, Colorado.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The PVHS baseball team will be holding a car wash fundrais ...
Car wash will benefit Trojans injured by fireworks
By Faye Burdzinksi Pahrump Valley Times

Trojan baseball players Michael Wills and Micah Mendoza sustained severe injuries to their hands and fingers in a fireworks accident on July 4.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Benjamin Cimperman is getting ready to deliver a pitch while h ...
Pahrump Valley baseball struggles in Vegas
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team had a tough time against teams in the Las Vegas valley over the holiday weekend.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This fishing family knows who is boss - Mom caught this who ...
Sportsman’s Quest: The tuna bite is on
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On a recent one-day trip we boarded at sunup and enjoyed the cruise south to the Coronado Islands. As the boat reached its fishing position off the Islands and the captain dropped anchor, he called out those welcome words, “Drop your lines” …