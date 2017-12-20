Demand for sports equipment forecast to reach $14.8B in USA

U.S. demand for sports equipment is forecast to reach $14.8 billion in 2021, according to “Sports Equipment: United States,” a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports.

Demand for gymnasium and exercise equipment is projected to account for the majority of gains through 2021. The bulk of exercise equipment purchases will continue to originate from commercial institutions such as health clubs and fitness centers.

Demand for gymnasium and exercise equipment is projected to account for the majority of gains through 2021. The bulk of exercise equipment purchases will continue to originate from commercial institutions such as health clubs and fitness centers.

However, the production of more portable and space-saving versions of equipment will provide manufacturers with opportunities to sell to users who would not otherwise purchase these products for home use.

Demand for water and winter sports equipment is forecast to rise the fastest among the discrete segments and account for the second largest share of gains through 2021.

Rising disposable incomes are expected to support demand growth in this segment. Participation will continue to fluctuate from year to year depending on factors such as weather, which will also bolster gains in some years of the forecast period.

The “Sports Equipment: United States” report forecasts U.S. sports equipment demand and shipments in nominal U.S. dollars at the manufacturer level to 2021.

Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

■ gymnasium and exercise equipment

■ golf equipment

■ water and winter sports equipment

■ fishing equipment

■ team sports equipment

■ playground equipment

■ other sports equipment such as bike helmets, bowling equipment and racket sports equipment.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2006 to 2016.