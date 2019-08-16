Discount card sales helping Pahrump Valley athletics

Once again, the Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club is selling discount cards to raise money, with 21 businesses around Pahrump offering deals to cardholders.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club is selling discount cards to raise money, with 21 businesses around town participating in the program.

Booster Club President Cindy Colucci said that one goal is to replenish the club’s bank account, which goes to help all sports at the school. But there are always specific needs as well.

Athletics Secretary Kendra McCauley told Colucci much of the money raised goes to update equipment.

“I spoke to Kendra, and she said that it’s for bigger-ticket items and nicer equipment so the kids can be safer and more competitive,” said Colucci, in the fifth year of her second tenure as club president.

Among the businesses offering discounts on this year’s card are Albertsons, Tarantino’s, Denny’s, Threadz, Qu BBQ, Panda Express, Carl’s Jr., Pourhouse, Port of Subs and Domino’s. Offers range from a discount to a free drink to a buy one, get one free deal.

Also signing on to help the Booster Club raise money are Smith’s, Subway, Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza, China-a-GoGo, Java Junkies, Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, Drew’s Tire Pros, Sonic, Saitta Trudeau, McDonald’s and DQ.

Pahrump Valley fall sports athletes are selling the cards for $10, but those who do not know athletes may visit the school office at 501 East Calvada Blvd. and ask for McCauley to buy a card.