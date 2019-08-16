77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Discount card sales helping Pahrump Valley athletics

Staff Report
August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Once again, the Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club is selling discount cards to raise money, with 21 businesses around Pahrump offering deals to cardholders.

Booster Club President Cindy Colucci said that one goal is to replenish the club’s bank account, which goes to help all sports at the school. But there are always specific needs as well.

Athletics Secretary Kendra McCauley told Colucci much of the money raised goes to update equipment.

“I spoke to Kendra, and she said that it’s for bigger-ticket items and nicer equipment so the kids can be safer and more competitive,” said Colucci, in the fifth year of her second tenure as club president.

Among the businesses offering discounts on this year’s card are Albertsons, Tarantino’s, Denny’s, Threadz, Qu BBQ, Panda Express, Carl’s Jr., Pourhouse, Port of Subs and Domino’s. Offers range from a discount to a free drink to a buy one, get one free deal.

Also signing on to help the Booster Club raise money are Smith’s, Subway, Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza, China-a-GoGo, Java Junkies, Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, Drew’s Tire Pros, Sonic, Saitta Trudeau, McDonald’s and DQ.

Pahrump Valley fall sports athletes are selling the cards for $10, but those who do not know athletes may visit the school office at 501 East Calvada Blvd. and ask for McCauley to buy a card.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School tennis team practices Tuesday ...
Clift takes over Pahrump Valley tennis program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was a typical day on the Pahrump Valley High School tennis courts. With no shade and the surface hotter than the air, conditions would have been tough for the best of players.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe C ...
Confident Pahrump Valley football players expect to contend again
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

You might think the Pahrump Valley High School football team expects to take a step back this season. After all, the ground-oriented Trojans graduated 84 percent of their rushing yards, the top lineman in Class 3A South and their leading tackler.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Anthony Matassa shows off the form that allowed him to roll h ...
Matassa bowls 7th 300 game at Pahrump Nugget
Staff Report

Bowling 300 games on consecutive nights would be a pretty good year for many league bowlers, but for Anthony Matassa of Pahrump it just wasn’t enough.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Dance Centre dancers pose with the trophy for winnin ...
Nevada Dance Centre team wins big in Anaheim
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

From the outside, the Nevada Dance Centre is an unassuming place. But its location in a Basin Road strip mall conceals its status as the home of champions.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Paris Coleman of Pahrump takes a break during a tryout of the ...
Pahrump soccer player takes step toward 05 traveling team
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning, and Paris Coleman of Pahrump was among almost two dozen girls on Field 5 at the Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex in Las Vegas.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times TJ Milk, left, Pahrump Valley Class of 2016, wo ...
Former Pahrump Valley QB Segura returns to coach football
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The new guy on the sidelines during Pahrump Valley High School football games will be a very familiar face to the veteran coaches he is joining.