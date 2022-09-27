Dofner tops list at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Gloria Dofner finished in first place at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club's event on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Pahrump Nugget. Dofner finished with a tournament-high 1,063 points.

Randy Gulley/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held their September event on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Pahrump Nugget featuring 95 bowlers in the event.

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held their September event at the Pahrump Nugget over the weekend.

Ninety-five bowlers participated in the PVTBC tournament. There were 44 bowlers in the A division and 51 bowlers in the B division.

The top 11 bowlers in the A division and the top 13 bowlers in the B division all received a portion of the prize pool.

Gloria Dofner took the top spot in the A division.

Dofner bowled games of 277, 300 and 297, to go along with her handicap score of 189, for a total score of 1,063 points.

Dofner’s final score was the highest of the tournament and her second game score of 300 was one of 13 perfect games in the tournament.

Doug Tarver was the runner-up in the A division with a score of 982 points.

Tarver had a perfect game of his own during the event, along with other single-game scores of 274 and 214. He also added a handicap score of 194 points.

This was Tarver’s first top-3 finish of the 2022 season.

In third place of the A division was Zid Cabuena.

Cabuena scored 979 total points. He bowled games of 270, 264 and 297 to go along with his handicap score of 148.

The remaining eight bowlers who finished in a prize-winning position were Charity Musial (966), Tom Leedom (956), Frank Medina (944), Dale Gordon (943), Mary Martinez (941), Cliff Edwards (941), Joe Balmores (940) and Fran Gobbi (938).

In the B division, Mary Pickard took home the top honors.

She finished with the second most points in the tournament with 1,004 total points. Pickard bowled games of 263, 257 and 241. She also had a handicap score of 243 points.

This was Pickard’s first PVTBC tournament of the 2022 season. What a way to make an entrance!

The runner-up to Pickard was Dianne Toomey.

Toomey bowled games of 230, 223 and 240, in addition to her handicap score of 299, for a total tournament score of 992 points.

This was only Toomey’s third tournament of the season and her first singles tournament.

In third place of the B division was Virginia Cambra.

Cambra finished the day with 959 points, just beating out fourth-place finisher George Smith by one point.

Cambra bowled games of 192, 248 and 214. She also had a handicap score of 305 points.

The other bowlers in the B division that finished in prize-winning positions were George Smith (958), Office Balmores (952), Judi Clausen (951), Debbie Varner (935), Sam Courtney (918), David Mathias (909), Emily Fronk (907), Kylie Kremper (904), Juan Marquez (900) and Randy Breneman (891).

The only B division bowler who scored a perfect 300 game was Debbie Varner.

The other bowlers in the tournament who had at least one perfect 300 game were Charity Musial (1), Frank Medina (2), Mary Martinez (1), Cliff Edwards (1), Joe Balmores (1), Dale Bystedt (1), Jim Sparlin (1), William Cambra (1) and Gordon Sim (1).

Following the tournament, there were two side pots given out. The handicap side pot was split among 19 bowlers who had the highest total scores with their handicap included. The scratch side pot was split among nine bowlers who had the highest scores without their handicap included.

The top bowlers in the handicap side pot were Gloria Dofner with 1,063 points, Dianne Toomey with 992 points and Doug Tarver with 982 points.

The top bowlers in the scratch side pot were Dofner with 874, Mary Martinez with 855 and Gordon Sim with 853.

Debbie Varner would like to thank Jan Sawyer and Larry Tobey for helping with the tournament.

The next PVTBC event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a Scotch Doubles, no-tap event. Varner and Diane Courtney will be the directors of the tournament.

