Donkey basketball returns to Pahrump Valley High School

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Last year's Donkey Basketball event in Pahrump raised $1,500 each for Pahrump Valley High School and Rosemary Clarke Middle School, according to Nancy Berry, the tournament coordinator.

One of the most popular events on the Pahrump sports calendar returns March 1 as Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School sponsor the annual Donkey Basketball game.

Teams representing Rosemary Clarke Middle School administration and staff, Pahrump Valley High School administration and staff, Pahrump Valley High School’s senior class, Pahrump elementary schools, the Nye Communities Coalition, and local Death Valley and Pahrump businesses will gather at 6 p.m. at Pahrump Valley High School’s main gymnasium.

Donkey Sports, Inc., of Entiat, Washington, will provide the donkeys and the officials. Players must be at or below “donkey weight” of 200 pounds, and donkey care is a high priority for the company.

While Donkey Basketball has come under fire from animal-rights organizations, Donkey Sports, Inc., strongly defends its practices.

On its website, the company states, “The treatment of the donkeys during the donkey basketball game is of utmost concern to Donkey Sports, Inc. We insist on our employee be the referee to insure that the donkeys are treated humanely and with respect. Players who do not comply with our standards of treatment are replaced. Some of the treatment standards are: weight limits, no hitting or kicking of donkeys and no pulling of donkey ears, hair or tails.”

The company has had the same ownership since 1980 and claims it never has had a donkey injured during a game or become sick from traveling to games.

This event has sold very well in the past, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Tickets went on sale Tuesday and can be purchased at Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School.

Advance ticket prices are $8 for adults, $6 for students and $4 for children in grades K-6. Preschoolers will be admitted free. Tickets at the door, if there any remaining, will be $9 for adults, $7 for students and $5 for children in grades K-6.

For more information, contact Tournament Coordinator Nancy Berry at Rosemary Clarke Middle School at 775-727-5546, ext. 2103 or nberry@nyeschools.org