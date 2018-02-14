Donkey basketball returns to Pahrump

Donkey Basketball is returning to Pahrump Valley High School, and tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 15, for the March 2 event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Donkey basketball is returning to Pahrump. Games are set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 2, in the main gym at Pahrump Valley High School.

Donkey Basketball is returning to Pahrump Valley High School, and tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 15, for the March 2 event.

The event is sponsored by Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School, and Donkey Sports, Inc. of Entiat, Washington, will provide the donkeys and the officials.

Participating teams will include Rosemary Clarke Middle School administration and staff, Pahrump Valley High School administration and staff, Pahrump Valley High School senior class students, Pahrump elementary schools, the Nye Communities Coalition and Death Valley and Pahrump business teams representing local businesses.

Tickets can be purchased at the two schools. Advance tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seventh graders through high school students, $4 for students sixth grade and under and free for preschoolers. Tickets at the door, if any remain, will cost $1 more.

The games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 2, in the main gym at Pahrump Valley High School.