Dunn takes NSHPA tournament in Pahrump

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their Hot August Nights tournament in Pahrump over the weekend.

The tournament, a sanctioned singles event, featured 18 pitchers, who were split into three classes.

The A class was divided into the 30-foot throwers and the 40-foot throwers, with each group having six pitchers participating.

In the 40-foot A class, Dan Dunn came away with the top spot.

Dunn finished the tournament with a 4-1 record. His lone loss came in a very close contest against Kasey Dilger.

Dilger won by just one point, having a final score of 29-30. On top of being Dunn’s lone loss, this was also Dilger’s lone win.

Dunn ended the tournament with 175 total points and threw 59 ringers in his 200 attempts.

In second place of the 40-foot A class was Randy Salzwimmer.

He and third-place finisher Joseph Kalache finished with identical 3-2 records, however, Salzwimmer won the tiebreaker by finishing the tournament with more points.

Salzwimmer ended the day with a class-high 181 total points. He added 49 ringers on his 200 throws, good for a ringer percentage of 24.50%.

With Kalache’s third-place finish, he ended the tournament with 158 total points and threw a class-high 71 ringers.

In the 30-foot A class, Danielle Workman was the class champion.

Workman finished with a 4-1 record for the tournament. Her lone loss came in a two-point defeat at the hands of Larry Workman by a score of 43-45.

D. Workman scored a tournament-high 282 points and threw 39 ringers in her 200 attempts. She finished with a 19.50 ringer percentage.

In second place of the 30-foot A class was Tom Grose.

Grose ended the tournament tied with Larry and Lawrence Workman with 3-2 records. Grose finished with the highest total points, clinching the tiebreaker and securing second place.

He scored a total of 207 points and threw a tournament-high 81 ringers, including a single-game high 22 ringers in his matchup against Jim Magda.

Third place in the 30-foot A class went to Larry Workman.

Workman scored 172 total points and threw 40 ringers, finishing with a 20% ringer percentage.

In the B class, Dale Scott went home as the victor.

He finished with an overall record of 4-1. Scott’s lone loss came in his matchup against Mike Dedeic by a score of 25-37.

Scott scored a class-high 167 points and threw 30 ringers in his 200 throws.

Runner-up for the B class was Don Brown.

Brown won the tiebreaker in a three-way tie with Dave Barefield and Dedeic. All three pitchers finished with a 3-2 record for the tournament.

Brown ended the tournament with 150 total points and tied for a class-high 44 ringers.

The third-place finisher for the B class was Barefield, who beat out Dedeic in the tiebreaker. Barefield finished the tournament with 144 total points.

Along the way to scoring his 144 points, Barefield also tied Brown for the class-high of 44 ringers, giving both of them a ringer percentage of 22%.

Following the tournament, a raffle giveaway was done and Randy Salzwimmer was the winner of the cash prize.

All of the horseshoe leagues will be off this coming weekend, but the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series will return on Sunday, Sept 4.

The non-sanctioned, doubles Pioche Labor Day Celebration tournament will take place at Pioche Town Park beginning at 11 a.m. Pitchers are asked to show up at least 30 minutes early to sign in for the event.

