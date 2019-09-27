67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Football: Mineral County pulls away in 4th to top Beatty

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 
Updated September 27, 2019 - 8:10 am

Walking off the field after his team’s 52-0 dismantling of Mountain View Christian two weeks ago, Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli said the next opponent would present a much tougher challenge.

He was right, but the Hornets led at the half and were even going into the fourth quarter last week against Mineral County.

The Serpents took advantage of a Beatty fumble and then caught the Hornets defense on a deep ball to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns and pull away for a 44-30 victory Sept. 20 in Beatty.

“They’re a good football team, hard-nosed kids,” Verzilli said of Mineral County. “They throw a lot. They’re well balanced; they have that kid who’s 6-5 and throws the ball all over the field. They’re sending four (receivers) out at a time.”

That 6-5 kid would be senior quarterback Seth Bozzi, who completed 12 of 23 passes for 236 yards and 4 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. Senior Tony Torres was Bozzi’s favorite target, with 6 receptions for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns. Torres also was the Serpents’ leading rusher, with 19 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Still, the Hornets had the upper hand at the half, leading 30-14 after the teams were tied 14-14 through one quarter.

“We were ahead most of the game,” Verzilli said. “We ran the ball well, blocking was good, the running backs ran hard. Brayden (Lynn) had a great night running the ball. Fabian (Perez) had a great night running the ball.”

But after the Hornets fell behind, it was a different story, as the Serpents were strong defensively against the pass.

“We just could not throw at all,” Verzilli said. “They were sending everybody, and with young kids in there it just didn’t work at all. After they went up, they had us. They just brought the house every down, and we couldn’t overcome that.”

Bozzi and junior Landon Scarlata each had a sack for the Serpents, while Bozzi and Torres each recovered a fumble. Beatty did have two interceptions, one of which was run back by Chris Rodriguez for a touchdown.

“They played well, and we didn’t play well long enough,” Verzilli said.

Mineral County (3-1) previously had victories over Whittell (64-18) and Sierra Lutheran (74-23) and a loss to Virginia City (44-6).

Beatty (1-1) will welcome Big Pine of California at 7 p.m. tonight in the second of five consecutive home games for the Hornets. The Warriors are 0-2, including a forfeit loss to Pyramid Lake two weeks ago.

“It’s a small school in California,” Verzilli said. “We’ve played them a few times in the past. It should be a good game for us. Their program has gotten better, so it will give us a test.

“We should be successful. They run a basic offense and a basic defense. I’m glad we’re playing them this week.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team w ...
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Volleyball team crushes Valley
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 8 kills Wednesday night as the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Valley in a Sunset League match in Las Vegas.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer coach Chris Rob ...
Boys Soccer: Del Sol holds off Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Everyone connected with the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team remembers well the final game of the regular season last year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Madelyn Souza looks to advance t ...
Sports Roundup: Pahrump Valley soccer teams post easy wins
Staff Report

Seniors Kaylee Vega and Kaylee Mendoza and freshman Adryanna Avena-Caraballo scored 2 goals apiece as the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team rolled to a 7-0 win over winless Somerset Sky Pointe on Sept. 18 in Pahrump.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Officials conduct a high-level meeting to figure out what hap ...
Tom Rysinski: Football’s zebra herd needs some thinning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Criticizing officials who work high school games is not something I enjoy doing. They’re not making a fortune, they put up with a lot, and you really have to love doing it to devote so much time and energy to it. And in most sports there is a shortage of them. So criticizing them is usually inappropriate.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash occurred south of Pahrump along Nevada Highway 16 ...
NHP provides update on Nye bus crash investigation
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new findings on the Sept. 5 crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team, a nighttime Highway 160 construction zone wreck that injured at least four on the bus.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Nicky Velazquez goes up for a kill during a swe ...
Pahrump Valley Sports Roundup: Volleyball team sweeps Del Sol
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 11 kills and 7 digs Wednesday to lead the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team to a dominating three-set win over Del Sol in Las Vegas.