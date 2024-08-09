99°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Former Trojans standout Catalena Sandoval to play softball for California college

Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval (No. 2) runs to first base in a game against Del Sol, wher ...
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval (No. 2) runs to first base in a game against Del Sol, where the Trojans defeated Del Sol 19-0 on March 25, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval #2 hits the ball to Del Sol, where the Trojans defeat ...
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval #2 hits the ball to Del Sol, where the Trojans defeated Del Sol 19-0 on March 25, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval #2 hits the ball up to Del Sol, where the Trojans de ...
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval #2 hits the ball up to Del Sol, where the Trojans defeated Del Sol 19-0 on March 25, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval #2 sets up to bat against SLAM, where the Trojans def ...
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval #2 sets up to bat against SLAM, where the Trojans defeated SLAM 8-3 on April 12, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval #2 sets up to bat against Western, where the Trojans ...
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval #2 sets up to bat against Western, where the Trojans defeated Western 16-1 on March 20, 2024. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley football head coach Thom Walker looks on as hi ...
TROJANS GOAL: Make the playoffs
TROJANS FOOTBALL: Eat spaghetti on Aug. 3 to support the team
Pahrump Valley Little League The Pahrump Valley Little League 9- to 11-year old all-star team ...
1 Pahrump team remains in quest for state little league title
Anissa McClain, Fitlife Bungee member, jumps in the air while attached to a bungee harness for ...
This bungee workout is easier on joints and knees
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
August 9, 2024 - 11:47 am
 

A 2024 Pahrump Valley graduate is getting ready to start the next chapter of her education in another state.

Catalena Sandoval, a former student-athlete standout for the Trojans, recently signed with Feather River College in Quincy, Calif. where she will play softball after the tryouts prove her spot on the team.

Yet the pressure of the sport clouded her decision to continue to play softball in college or not after she received an offer to play at the college.

“It felt like it was Christmas,” Sandoval said when she opened her acceptance letter in the mail. But she had to sit on the offer before she decided if playing softball in college was the right decision for her.

The ‘dream’

Sandoval attributes her interest in softball to her father, although he believes her interest came after she watched her older sister play softball when she was around age 3.

A year later Sandoval was on a little league team where she would unknowingly spend the next 14 years of her life playing the sport.

“It was always a dream to play softball in college,” Sandoval said. “That was my goal since I was little.”

When Sandoval started playing softball, her dad became her coach for roughly a decade up until she started her freshman year where he passed the torch to the Pahrump Valley softball coach.

Her father, Domonique Sandoval, remembered how committed to improving his daughter was.

After her games, instead of decompressing, she would look over the videos her mom took of her performance. She would call her father to brief him on how the game went and where she could improve.

There were a couple of times that the father would come home from work after her game and she was streaming it to the living room TV.

“If she had a bad game, she was pretty hard on herself,” her dad said. “She was very competitive, didn’t like to lose and that was a big problem for her [before] she got it under wraps.”

This was a trait she didn’t know could impact her decision-making. Added with the stress of her senior year, she was under the pressure of not knowing if her last year at high school would be her last time playing the sport forever.

“You either continue pushing through or you just call it quits when your season is over,” she said.

After talking with coaches, she realized she wouldn’t be recognized if it wasn’t for her hard work that paid off in the end. She spoke with her older brother who had a similar struggle, not knowing if he wanted to play a sport in college.

He understood what she was going through and helped her get through her senior year. She also turned to her friend for advice and they realized that she wasn’t ready to retire from softball.

Her coaches would tell her how talented she was at the sport and encouraged her to continue playing. This sparked her passion for the sport once again, especially after making it to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A state championship playoffs.

Playoff year

Before the last school year ended, the Pahrump Valley High School softball team made it to the playoffs while the school’s baseball team was left behind.

The softball team made it to the regional playoffs in second place, where they made it to the end to play against Boulder City for the second time in the playoffs and lost the championship game 18-3, but that still allowed them to make it to the state playoffs.

“When we won to go to the state tournament, I literally ran past everybody and just went straight to my dad,” she said. “Since I was a kid my goal has always been to get [to the state tournament] and I will always believe my dad helped me get to where I am today.”

In the first game of the state playoffs the Trojans faced off against the northern team’s top team, Churchill County. Pahrump Valley and Boulder City both lost their first state playoff representing the Southern Nevada teams.

The Eagles booting the Trojans off the bracket wasn’t strong enough to keep Churchill County at bay though, as they ended up winning the state championship.

Along the way Catalena Sandoval’s stats stood out to the Feather River College softball coaches. She was a pitcher and utility player; she had the most steals in the entire state rankings with 59 steals.

In the Nevada 3A Class, she scored in the top 25 for batters struck out with 35 outs. Her batting average was in the top 15 and her earned run average was the second highest in her class and in the top 40 in the state.

Off to college

After being scouted by the college she and her family took a tour of the campus and the program, and she was sold on the program and her final decision was made to attend the college.

“I think my parents were a lot more excited than I was,” she said when she accepted the college’s offer. At college Catalena will be majoring in biology when she starts in the middle of August.

This will be the Sandoval family’s last child to leave the nest. Domonique Sandoval said the house will be quieter.

“I know my mom is going to be a cry-baby that all her kids are out of the house now,” Catalena Sandoval said. “My dad tries to put on a brave face but I know he’s gonna be sad too.”

Dad echoed what his daughter said but he promised her that they’d make the trip up to California to watch her games.

When asked to share a piece of advice she would tell seniors, “No matter what, mistakes happen,” she said. “Let loose and remember why you started playing.”

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley football head coach Thom Walker looks on as hi ...
TROJANS GOAL: Make the playoffs
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Coach Thom Walker says he has seen a different side of the team and the unity they’ve found. The Trojans went to a football camp at Southern Utah University in July where they lived together and formed bonds, which Walker says was critical for the team.

The 2023-24 Tonopah Mucker's baseball team (Andrea Morgan/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
‘Here we go’: Tonopah coach gets ready for next year
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

TONOPAH — A retired Nye County Sheriff’s sergeant who traveled the nation has parked his RV in Tonopah once again to coach the Muckers baseball team.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Guide and outfitter Keith Connors, from the far north of Br ...
Sportsman’s Quest: The Story Teller
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The time of hunting and fishing conventions has come to an end and the hunting guides-outfitters have returned home to prepare for another season. I’m left with my head full of new stories and my sides still aching from laughing at the crazy tales and humorous, if sometimes dangerous, adventures we’ve shared at vendor booths, in the hallways, hotel rooms and yes, while sipping a beverage in the local “watering holes.”

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Jim Butler Days tournament A class winner, Tom Gros ...
JIM BUTLER DAYS: Horseshoes group honors Tonopah founder
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Six competitive horseshoe pitchers met in a Nevada town with roughly 2,000 residents and home of the Clown Motel, which is next to a cemetery that dates back to 1901 in Tonopah.

Pahrump Valley's Austin Sandoval (5) bats against Sunrise Mountain, where the Trojans won 10-2 ...
Pahrump Valley baseball | 3 Trojans make top 100 in division
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The defending state champion Pahrump Valley baseball weren’t able to bring home another title this season, but three standouts for the Trojans ranked in the top 100 players in the 3A division for their batting averages.

Allen Lynn/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Off-road enthusiasts competed in the BigHorn Out ...
Off-roaders compete in 60-mile Beatty poker run
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty was filled with off-road enthusiasts for last month’s BigHorn Outback Explorers’ annual Poker Run. In all, 176 vehicles, including ATV’s, UTV’s, Jeeps, and trucks, took to the 60-mile route through Beatty’s outback backyard