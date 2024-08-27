72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

GALLERY: Pahrump Valley 21 | Cheyenne 8

More Stories
Pahrump Valley’s Catalena Sandoval (No. 2) runs to first base in a game against Del Sol, wher ...
Former Trojans standout Catalena Sandoval to play softball for California college
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley football head coach Thom Walker looks on as hi ...
TROJANS GOAL: Make the playoffs
TROJANS FOOTBALL: Eat spaghetti on Aug. 3 to support the team
Pahrump Valley Little League The Pahrump Valley Little League 9- to 11-year old all-star team ...
1 Pahrump team remains in quest for state little league title
August 27, 2024 - 6:42 am
 

RANKINGS: Pahrump Valley made it into theClass 3A standings at No. 5 this week, after beating Cheyenne in their home opener 29-8.

1. Moapa Valley (2-0)

2. Virgin Valley (2-0)

3. Boulder City (1-0)

4. Democracy Prep (2-0)

5. Pahrump Valley (1-0)

Austin Alvarez was named player of the game for the Trojans.

Photographer John Clausen snapped these photos from the field for the Pahrump Valley Times.

UP NEXT: PVHS takes on Somerset Academy Losee on Friday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley football head coach Thom Walker looks on as hi ...
TROJANS GOAL: Make the playoffs
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Coach Thom Walker says he has seen a different side of the team and the unity they’ve found. The Trojans went to a football camp at Southern Utah University in July where they lived together and formed bonds, which Walker says was critical for the team.

The 2023-24 Tonopah Mucker's baseball team (Andrea Morgan/Special to the Times-Bonanza)
‘Here we go’: Tonopah coach gets ready for next year
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

TONOPAH — A retired Nye County Sheriff’s sergeant who traveled the nation has parked his RV in Tonopah once again to coach the Muckers baseball team.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Guide and outfitter Keith Connors, from the far north of Br ...
Sportsman’s Quest: The Story Teller
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The time of hunting and fishing conventions has come to an end and the hunting guides-outfitters have returned home to prepare for another season. I’m left with my head full of new stories and my sides still aching from laughing at the crazy tales and humorous, if sometimes dangerous, adventures we’ve shared at vendor booths, in the hallways, hotel rooms and yes, while sipping a beverage in the local “watering holes.”

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Jim Butler Days tournament A class winner, Tom Gros ...
JIM BUTLER DAYS: Horseshoes group honors Tonopah founder
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Six competitive horseshoe pitchers met in a Nevada town with roughly 2,000 residents and home of the Clown Motel, which is next to a cemetery that dates back to 1901 in Tonopah.

Pahrump Valley's Austin Sandoval (5) bats against Sunrise Mountain, where the Trojans won 10-2 ...
Pahrump Valley baseball | 3 Trojans make top 100 in division
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The defending state champion Pahrump Valley baseball weren’t able to bring home another title this season, but three standouts for the Trojans ranked in the top 100 players in the 3A division for their batting averages.

Allen Lynn/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Off-road enthusiasts competed in the BigHorn Out ...
Off-roaders compete in 60-mile Beatty poker run
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty was filled with off-road enthusiasts for last month’s BigHorn Outback Explorers’ annual Poker Run. In all, 176 vehicles, including ATV’s, UTV’s, Jeeps, and trucks, took to the 60-mile route through Beatty’s outback backyard