GALLERY: Pahrump Valley 21 | Cheyenne 8
Pahrump Valley beat Cheyenne in the 2024-24 season football opener. Check out these photos from the field.
RANKINGS: Pahrump Valley made it into theClass 3A standings at No. 5 this week, after beating Cheyenne in their home opener 29-8.
1. Moapa Valley (2-0)
2. Virgin Valley (2-0)
3. Boulder City (1-0)
4. Democracy Prep (2-0)
5. Pahrump Valley (1-0)
Austin Alvarez was named player of the game for the Trojans.
Photographer John Clausen snapped these photos from the field for the Pahrump Valley Times.
UP NEXT: PVHS takes on Somerset Academy Losee on Friday.