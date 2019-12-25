44°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Girls basketball: Beatty falls to Nye County rivals in tournament

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

By early afternoon Friday, the Beatty High School girls basketball team had to feel pretty good about itself. After winning two of three games in a tournament in Big Pine, California, the Hornets routed Carlin in their opening game at Round Mountain’s Kody Beach Memorial Basketball Tournament to improve to 3-1.

But the sledding got a bit rougher for the Hornets, who suffered one-sided defeats against Nye County rivals Tonopah (48-19) and Round Mountain (42-28) to fall back to .500.

But that didn’t faze assistant coach Rusty Anderson, who said the Hornets were doing a lot of things right, even as the Muckers pulled away after a tight first quarter.

“The first game against Tonopah we were matching them step for step defensively,” Anderson said. “Offensively we were passing the ball and getting in good position for shots, and they just weren’t falling. And that’s just the way it is sometimes.”

The Hornets did shoot poorly, and poor shooting has a way of overwhelming anything a team might be doing right. And it’s not always easy to convince young players of that fact, but Anderson gave it a shot.

“I said, what we’re looking at on the scoreboard is not a reflection of what’s going on,” Anderson said. “We’re just missing shots. Let’s just get back in there and start making some shots. We’re getting the ball where it needs to be, so let’s start sinking some of them.”

Beatty was held scoreless during the second quarter after trailing by just four after the first, with Kyleigh King netting all of her 4 points during the opening period. But after that, things got kind of ugly, with the Muckers cutting in front of some lazy passes around the perimeter and the Hornets failing to come close to the bucket when they did get off shots. As a result, a 10-6 Tonopah lead stretched to 20-6 at halftime.

The Hornets found a little life on offense during the third quarter, netting 10 points as Montana King tallied 6 points and Carmen Stephenson added 4. Anderson said Montana King was an example of what the Beatty coaches are trying to accomplish before league play starts.

“Montana had never done what she was doing today, and she started to shine, and it was nice,” he said. “Being able to get them into things they’ve never done before and get that experience, that’s what these tournaments are for.”

Tonopah pulled away late, outscoring the Hornets 18-3 during the fourth quarter to finish off the 48-19 win. But as soon as the schools’ boys teams finished their game, Beatty’s girls were right back on the court to face the host Knights.

“That second game, they were just tired,” Anderson said. “I could see it in their faces. They were tired, they were hungry. You lose a step when you play back-to-back games.

“We want them to be in a setting where it’s very hard and they’re having to battle with their brain. Their bodies can do it, they just need their brains to tell them to. In that sense, being pushed and staying in for two solid games, that’s a good thing.”

The Hornets actually fared better on the offensive end against Round Mountain than they had against Tonopah, especially early, and when Joselyn Hernandez banked in a put-back with 6 seconds left in the first quarter, the Hornets held an 8-7 lead.

It would not last. Much like in the first game, the second quarter proved decisive for the Hornets, as the Knights took a 16-10 lead into halftime. Stephenson and Montana King each scored 7 points during the second half, but Round Mountain wore down the Hornets inside.

The Knights scored most of their 16 fourth-quarter points down low, on put-backs, layups and free throws after the ball went inside. Despite 9 points from Stephenson, 7 points from Montana King and 6 points from Kyleigh King, the Hornets wound up on the short end of a 42-28 decision.

Anderson remained upbeat about the Hornets, who will open Class 1A Southern League play Jan. 7 at home against Word of Life.

“All of our returning players — Carmen Stephenson is playing great, Kyleigh King is playing great, Marlene Damien is playing great,” he said. “They really are, and the young girls are doing really well, but they’re just learning how we play together in a high school setting. But I’m super-proud of them. They worked hard.”

Aside from a home-and-home with Tonopah, each of the Hornets’ remaining games are 1A Southern games, including two the first full week of 2020. After hosting Word of Life on Jan. 7, the Hornets will travel to Indian Springs for a Friday afternoon game Jan. 10.

Pahrump Valley 51, Needles 33: Tayla Wombaker scored 11 points and 10 players scored as the Trojans (12-1) routed the 2A Mustangs (6-4) on Friday night in Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley raced to a 20-3 lead after one quarter and coasted to its 12th win in 13 games. The Trojans will be back in action Friday against Corona Del Mar of Newport Beach, California, during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson. They also will meet Silverado in pool play.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Debbie Varner was elected secretary-treasurer ...
Christmas Club Bowling League returns to Pahrump Nugget
Staff Report

The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center again will host a Monday Christmas Club Bowling League, and Debbie Varner urges those interested to be at the initial meeting at 9 a.m. Jan. 6.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There are some good football players at Pahrump ...
Tom Rysinski: Santa has a bagful of mostly practical presents
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Readers might recall the first few paragraphs and the last few paragraphs from last year’s Christmas column. I liked the way they turned out and figured I wouldn’t be able to top them, so I’ll start and end every Christmas column with them.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Donna Iasiello, 47, sister of Sports Editor Tom Rysinski, c ...
Tom Rysinski: Sports can provide needed distraction …….
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Readers with long memories, or those who are prone to getting utterly useless information stuck in their heads, might recall a column last February marking my first work anniversary at the Pahrump Valley Times. At the time, I said I don’t ordinarily get personal in this space and that I wasn’t likely to do it again until my fifth work anniversary, should that come to pass.

Mike Norton/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Andersen, left, hands the first-place tr ...
Swain wins Christmas Tree Open horseshoes tournament in Pahrump
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bob Swain of Bullhead City, Arizona, Randy Salzwimmer of Pahrump and Joey Lopez of Kingman, Arizona, captured division championships Saturday during the Christmas Tree Open horseshoes tournament at Petrack Park.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball coach Dan Clift ta ...
Boys Basketball: Virgin Valley foils Pahrump Valley’s last shot
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With 9 seconds left on the clock, Logan Gavenda took an inbound pass from Grant Odegard, dribbled around Booker Wakefield and headed toward the basket. Virgin Valley’s Kris Leavitt, who had been a thorn in Pahrump Valley’s side all night, got in the way.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Maddy Souza at the line against Valley on Dec. ...
Girls basketball: Pahrump Valley places 3rd in Mesquite tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While nobody expected the Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team to go undefeated, the Trojans’ first defeat of the season was totally unacceptable to coach Bob Hopkins.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The referee moves in to signal a fall for Pahrump Valley juni ...
Wrestling: Pahrump Valley wins 4 of 5 at Spring Valley Duals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Clearly it’s about time the Pahrump Valley High School wrestling team starting picking on schools its own size. These 4A schools just can’t keep up.