74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Girls Volleyball: Mojave tops Pahrump Valley, wraps up league title

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Everyone on both sides knew the situation when the Pahrump Valley and Mojave girls volleyball teams met Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Rattlers had swept the Trojans in the first meeting, taking three close sets Sept. 19. That meant, if the Trojans were to win the Sunset League and get the coveted No. 1 seed going into the Class 3A Southern Region tournament, they would have to do the same to the Rattlers and win on a tiebreaker.

It simply wasn’t to be.

After the Trojans won an intense first set, the Rattlers went on a roll in the second, breaking open a close battle with 9 consecutive points and going on to a 25-20 win. With first place in the league basically decided, Mojave finished off a 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-15 win.

After the first match between the teams, Pahrump Valley coach Jill Harris lamented the fact the Trojans didn’t play their best against the only real rival it has in the league. This time around, the only part of the match that truly mattered was the second half of the second set, and Harris noted the Rattlers were doing something well and the Trojans didn’t do enough to deal with it.

“They got on a roll with their blocks in the second set there, and my hitters weren’t going around her,” Harris said, referring to junior middle blocker Aniya Marshall. The 5-foot-10 junior finished with 6 blocks, but 2 blocks came on consecutive points, the first points of what would be that 9-point run.

“When we were going around her, we were fine, but we swung into her a lot. She controlled the net really well.”

And once the Rattlers got on a roll, it was tough to stop the bleeding.

“There’s big-time momentum in the game of volleyball,” Harris said.

The other major problem for the Trojans has become a familiar one.

“We have to serve better,” Harris said. “Serving has been our Achilles’ heel the entire season. It has killed us in so many different ways.”

Fittingly, a service error ended the crucial second set, as the Rattlers celebrated after watching the ball go long. Eight times during the first two sets, a Pahrump Valley serve did not need to be returned. And Harris noted that nothing stops momentum more than, after winning a quality point, giving one right back by sending a serve into the net.

Nicky Velazquez and Kate Daffer each posted 8 kills, while Maddie Hansen finished with 23 assists and 4 aces. But none of that mattered much after the match.

With Mojave locking up the No. 1 seed, the regular season essentially is over. “There is no prize for second place,” as Harris put it.

The region tournament is less than three weeks away, and the Trojans (7-2 Sunset) will go in as either the No. 2 or the No. 3 seed. Those possibilities offer very different paths to the state tournament, and getting to state has been the goal all along.

Harris was emphatic about two things when talking about the region tournament.

Does she hope to get another crack at the Rattlers? “Yes.” Will her team be ready for them?

“Yes.”

Monday

Pahrump Valley 3, Del Sol 0: Nicky Velazquez recorded 8 kills and Kylie Stritenberger added 7 as the Trojans rolled to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 victory over the Dragons.

Maddie Hansen finished with 21 assists for Pahrump Valley.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2018 Pahrump Valley High School football team. While fo ...
Tom Rysinski: NIAA’s new sportsmanship rules pass first test
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Fights breaking out at football games became an issue when two games during the 2018 season and one during the 2017 season in Southern Nevada were ruled double forfeits because of bench-clearing brawls. In one, police had to use pepper spray to break up the fight.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley freshman Leila Denton, right, keeps the ...
Girls Soccer: Another league game, another mercy rule for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The series of controlled scrimmages known as the Class 3A Sunset League schedule continued Tuesday for the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team, which had another game end early because of the mercy rule.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley tennis coach Dan Clift goes over court assignm ...
Tennis: Second season shows progress for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The first-year coach of the second-year tennis team at Pahrump Valley High School has a favorite memory of the just-completed season, which saw the Trojans post a 6-2 record against an independent schedule.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football players gather in the end ...
Trojans end skid with home win over Dragons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was the fumble that changed the course of the game — and it’s not too much to say the course of the season — for the Pahrump Valley High School football team, and nobody saw it.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Coach Joe Clayton and the Pahrump Valley High S ...
Football: Del Sol looms as biggest game of year for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Every game is a big game when there are only nine games on the schedule, but Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton is not using hyperbole when he says tonight’s home game against Del Sol is the biggest game of the year.