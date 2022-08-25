93°F
Sports

Girls volleyball opens season with 3-0 loss to Lake Mead

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
August 25, 2022 - 9:46 am
 

The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team opened their season on Monday night against the Lake Mead Academy Eagles.

This was the first time these two schools have faced each other since the 2013 season when the Trojans defeated the Eagles 2-0.

Lake Mead came into the game with a 5-0-1 record after their performance in their opening season tournament last weekend in Ely.

Pahrump Valley fell behind Lake Mead early and weren’t able to come back from their deficit.

The Eagles won the first set by a score of 25-12.

Junior Taylor Brown led the Trojans with four kills between all three sets. She also had six blocks for the Pahrump defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, junior Alina Veloz came up big for Pahrump Valley with her serves. She scored three of the four aces for the Trojans in just eight serve attempts.

The Trojans weren’t able to turn things around after the first set, losing the next two sets by a combined score of 50-36 (25-19, 25-17). The Eagles would sweep Pahrump Valley 3-0 for the victory.

Pahrump will be back on the court on Monday, Aug. 29, when they host the Coral Academy Falcons for their first league matchup of the season. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

