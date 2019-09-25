74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Girls Volleyball: Pahrump Valley falls to Mojave in 3 tight sets

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

If you’re interested in Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball, mark Oct. 16 on your calendar. Coach Jill Harris already has.

Actually, matches between the Trojans and Mojave likely were marked on the calendar already, as they are the favorites in the Sunset League. But after the Rattlers edged the Trojans 25-23, 25-23, 27-25 on Thursday night in Pahrump, that date looms even larger.

“We’re going to have to beat them in three, and we’re going to have to hold them to fewer points,” Harris said, noting that if the teams tie for the division title, the tiebreaker is based on their head-to-head results. “We’ve got to have everybody playing. If everybody’s playing, we can beat this team.”

Harris said that was the issue Thursday, as the Trojans seemed to be out of sync, especially early.

“There were a lot of communication errors, especially in those first two sets,” Harris said.

The first set was tight early, but the Rattlers went on a roll midway through it to turn an 11-8 lead into a 19-9 bulge. But suddenly Mojave started to make some mistakes as the Trojans reeled off 8 consecutive points highlighted by a monster kill from Kate Daffer after a long rally. And in a matter of moments it was 19-17.

The comeback didn’t exactly put a smile on Harris’ face.

“Why did we fall behind?” she said. “That’s my frustration with this.”

The teams traded points the rest of the way until one of Pahrump Valley’s 7 service errors saw the ball go into the net on set point.

“We had a lot of serving errors,” Harris said.

The second set was similar, with the teams even at 8-8 before a series of Pahrump Valley errors fueled a 7-1 Mojave run. The Trojans pulled within 3 points at 20-17, but back-to-back kill attempts going long — one not really close — led Harris to use a timeout.

“You’re just trying to stop the chaos,” Harris said of the timeouts late in each set. “You’re just trying to get them to calm down and get their heads back in the game. You’re basically a cheerleader at that point.”

A pair of Kylie Stritenberger kills on set points kept things interesting, but the Trojans couldn’t get a handle on a bullet from Mojave’s Ashlee Busby on the third set point as the Rattlers went up 2-0.

The third set was a different story, as the Trojans had leads of 8-4, 10-5 early. And, unlike during the first two sets, they were able to claw even after the Rattlers pulled ahead. Still, Pahrump Valley never had a match point while Mojave had three, with one final error deciding the matter.

There were bright spots for the Trojans.

“Kylie played a good game tonight,” Harris said. “We don’t normally have her play back row at all, and she did a great job in the back row. I thought Maddie Hansen set well tonight. She had a really good game.”

Indeed, Hansen posted 15 assists for the Trojans.

“Kaylee Hargis ran well on the outside,” Harris continued. “She was not afraid to go against their blockers, and she seldom got blocked. Nicky (Velazquez) played a real solid game tonight defensively, offensively, and she served well.”

Velazquez finished with 10 kills, while Daffer tallied 11 and Stritenberger added 7. But for Harris, the story of the match was what didn’t happen as much as what did.

“Some of our go-to’s just weren’t on tonight,” she said. “Some of the ones we go to normally didn’t have their best game. If we had everybody playing their best game … I mean we were in all three of them. It could have gone either way.

“Our go-to people have got to have a better-than-average game against this team, and they played maybe average. And average for them really isn’t good enough. I expect the people who have been playing with me the longest to, when it’s tight, step up and do it, and I don’t think they did tonight.”

They will get another chance to do so Oct. 16 at Mojave.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team w ...
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Volleyball team crushes Valley
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 8 kills Wednesday night as the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Valley in a Sunset League match in Las Vegas.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Fabian Perez bursts through a hole ...
Football: Mineral County pulls away in 4th to top Beatty
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walking off the field after his team’s 52-0 dismantling of Mountain View Christian two weeks ago, Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli said the next opponent would present a much tougher challenge.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer coach Chris Rob ...
Boys Soccer: Del Sol holds off Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Everyone connected with the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team remembers well the final game of the regular season last year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Madelyn Souza looks to advance t ...
Sports Roundup: Pahrump Valley soccer teams post easy wins
Staff Report

Seniors Kaylee Vega and Kaylee Mendoza and freshman Adryanna Avena-Caraballo scored 2 goals apiece as the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team rolled to a 7-0 win over winless Somerset Sky Pointe on Sept. 18 in Pahrump.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Officials conduct a high-level meeting to figure out what hap ...
Tom Rysinski: Football’s zebra herd needs some thinning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Criticizing officials who work high school games is not something I enjoy doing. They’re not making a fortune, they put up with a lot, and you really have to love doing it to devote so much time and energy to it. And in most sports there is a shortage of them. So criticizing them is usually inappropriate.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash occurred south of Pahrump along Nevada Highway 16 ...
NHP provides update on Nye bus crash investigation
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new findings on the Sept. 5 crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team, a nighttime Highway 160 construction zone wreck that injured at least four on the bus.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Nicky Velazquez goes up for a kill during a swe ...
Pahrump Valley Sports Roundup: Volleyball team sweeps Del Sol
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 11 kills and 7 digs Wednesday to lead the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team to a dominating three-set win over Del Sol in Las Vegas.