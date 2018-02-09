Golden Knights unveil month of S. Nevada community events

The Vegas Golden Knights plan a series of programs and events throughout the month of February in celebration of Hockey Is For Everyone Month.

Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) will serve as the Golden Knights player ambassador throughout the month, the team announced.

Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Golden Knights will host Hailey Dawson for a ceremonial puck drop at the Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at 5 p.m. on Feb. 11. Hailey is shown practicing her pitch in this 2017 file photo.

Hockey Is For Everyone Month is a league-wide initiative to foster a safe and inclusive environment in the game of hockey regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation or socio-economic status, the team said.

In support of Hockey Is For Everyone Month, the Golden Knights will host Hailey Dawson for a ceremonial puck drop at the Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Dawson has a 3-D printed robotic hand that enables her to grab, throw and grasp, and she previously has thrown out multiple pitches at Major League baseball games.

Dawson had a special Vegas Golden Knights hand created by the UNLV School of Engineering to drop the puck.

On Feb. 15, the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, or “The Center,” will attend the Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers game at 7 p.m. and a special public service announcement from Bellemare will be played in-arena.

Pride T-shirts will be available for sale, and proceeds from the Vegas Golden Knights 51/49 raffle that night will benefit The Center.

Clients of Opportunity Village, who work with men and women of all levels of disabilities, will attend the Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames game at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 and stand alongside the players on the bench for the national anthem.

In addition, clients will attend the Golden Knights practice on Feb. 17 and have the opportunity to skate on the ice afterward.

Players will also be able to use rainbow tape on their sticks for warm-ups Feb. 21 to later be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the You Can Play Project in support of LGBTQ athletes.

