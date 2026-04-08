Golf: RCMS Sharks open season with second-place finish in Henderson

It was a perfect afternoon for golf as Rosemary Clarke Middle School’s boys team kicked off their season at Henderson, navigating a challenging 9-hole course at Revere Golf Club with poise.

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Rosemary Clarke Middle School boys golf sixth-grader Kroi Ryan plays in his first ever tournament on a tough Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School seventh-grader Daniel Smith drives a ball out from hole 1 in the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School seventh-grader Jacob De Santiago chips a ball out of the sand bunkers on the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School seventh-grader Jacob De Santiago attempts a putt to finish his round on the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School seventh-grader Zachary Moore tees off onto the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times) (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School eighth-grader Solomon Wagner drives a ball out onto the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School head coach Sierra McKillips and RCMS eighth-grader Zane Bandazian ride together to make up time during the program's first match of the 2026 season at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School eighth-grader Zane Bandazian attempts to finish closing out his round on the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Rosemary Clarke Middle School eighth-grader finishes his back-swing after driving a ball out onto the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School eighth-grader Anthony Aguilar prepares to drive the ball out onto the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School seventh-grader Teagan Monahan lets it fly on the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School eighth-grader Cooper Hunn attempts to get himself back onto the greens on hole No. 4 in the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2 in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Rosemary Clarke Middle School eighth-grader Cooper Hunn drives a ball out from hole No. 4 in the Concord course at the Revere Golf Club in Henderson during RCMS' LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1 on April 2. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It was a gorgeously warm afternoon for golf last Thursday as Rosemary Clarke Middle School’s boys team opened its season with a trip to Henderson.

Facing a course that would even challenge some seasoned players, the Sharks navigated the lush 9-hole fairways with poise beyond their age in their opening match of the season.

Despite the demanding layout, RCMS’ program showed early promise during the LV Middle School Golf Division Event #1.

Competing against Pinecrest Academy and Cornerstone Academy, the match counted only the top five scores toward a team’s final total.

The Sharks finished with a score of 242, earning second place in the three-team field.

With narrow landing areas and shots that demanded keen mental mapping to complete throughout the layout, the conditions tested every aspect of each golfer’s game.

Rosemary Clarke’s lineup got off to a steady start in the early groups. Eighth-grader Cooper Hunn carded a 48, setting the tone with consistent long drives and controlled play, while seventh-grader Teagan Monahan followed closely with a 49.

The highlight of the match came from eighth-grader Anthony Aguilar, whose score of 45 through nine stood as the team’s low score, fueled by confident iron play and a steady touch on the greens.

As the middle groups took to the course, the Sharks continued to battle through the tricky fields of play.

Eighth-graders Zane Bandazian and Solomon Wagner each turned in rounds of 50, grinding through difficult holes and limiting big mistakes.

Their efforts kept the team within striking distance as the competition tightened.

In the later groups, seventh-graders Jacob De Santiago posted a 51, while Daniel Smith added a 52 with a consistent finish down the stretch.

Zachary Moore (seventh) and Conner Nelson (seventh) each recorded rounds of 53, rounding out the team scoring.

Pinecrest Academy proved to be the team to beat on that day, putting together a strong overall performance to finish at 210. Reece Wilson led Pinecrest and all golfers with an impressive 39, while seventh-grader Royce Hymes followed with a 40. Sixth-grader Dylan Diaz added a 42, and eighth-grader Riley Kibble contributed a 44.

Additional support came from fifth-grader Cassius Hymes with a 45, while eighth-grader Jack Moy and sixth-grader Caden Kibble each shot 46. Seventh-grader James Starks posted a 51, and seventh-graders Braydon Buritica and Parker Rose Bonilla each finished with rounds of 53.

Cornerstone Academy rounded out the field with a team score of 266.

Eighth-grader Reagan Gust led the team with a 50, while sixth-grader Ash Czokoly-Lowe, seventh-graders Santiago Quiroga Santa Cruz, and Elliana Ehlert each carded rounds of 54. In addition, eighth-grader Charles Rossum finished with a 54.

Beyond the match scores, the event played an important early benchmark for all three programs.

For Rosemary Clarke, their first match of the season performance highlighted both promise and areas for growth, particularly in navigating a demanding course under match conditions.

Sixth-grader Kroi Ryan was able to get his feet wet as the WORCS motocross champion got through the first few rounds of the course.

Looking ahead

With one event now complete, the Sharks are looking to build on their early-season experience, sharpen their consistency, and continue closing the score gap as the season progress.

Schedule

April 16 — Tournament Durango Hills — 2 p.m.

April 25 — Fundraiser Tournament

April 28 — RCMS Division Match — Noon

May 6 — Tournament @ Legacy — 3 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.