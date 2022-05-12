GOLF: Trojans take regionals with ease, eyes set on state title

Despite this being Pahrump Valley’s 18th regional tournament appearance since the 2000 season, this is just their second regional championship. The first championship for the school came in the 2008 season, when they were also the state champion runners-up.

Bob Hopkins/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans golf team won the Nevada 3A southern regional championship on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. From left to right: Joe Mule, Carter Nygaard, Ryan Geoffrey, Kasen Moore, Christian Mott, Sam Machovsky.

Bob Hopkins/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada 3A boys golf southern regionals took place on Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10, 2022. The top six golfers received medals for the finishing places. From right to left: Vincent Kyle Forbes (1st, Legacy), Kasen Moore (2nd, Pahrump Valley), Carter Nygaard (3rd, Pahrump Valley), Carter Burk (4th, Cimarron), Augustin Acosta (5th, Boulder City), Alex Hendrick (6th, Virgin Valley).

The Pahrump Valley golf team won the Nevada 3A boys golf southern regional championship earlier this week.

Despite this being Pahrump Valley’s 18th regional tournament appearance since the 2000 season, this is just their second regional championship. The first championship for the school came in the 2008 season, when they were also the state champion runners-up.

On top of the nerves from the tournament being a regional championship with a bid to the state tournament on the line, the weather gods didn’t try to help out the players much.

During both tournament days, while there was sun, there was also steady wind that included some high gusts. It offered a bit of a challenge the players needed to learn how to get around.

The Trojans finished in first out of the four teams that participated in the tournament. The team combined to shoot a total score of 774, beating second-place finisher Boulder City by 73 strokes.

Kasen Moore led the team with a total score of 180, 36 shots over par, over the course of his two rounds. He shot an 89 on Monday at CasaBlanca Golf Club and a 91 at Palms Golf Club on Tuesday.

Carter Nygaard came in second place on the Trojans team and third place overall in the regional tournament. He shot a total score of 194, just beating out fourth-place finisher Carter Burk who shot a 195.

Three Pahrump Valley golfers finished in the 7-9 spots of the tournament. Ryan Geoffrey and Sam Machovsky ended tied for seventh place with a total score of 204, while Joe Mule came in ninth place right behind them with a total score of 205.

Christian Mott was the last of the Trojan golfers, however, he still finished in the top 10 with the rest of his team. Mott ended the tournament with a total score of 209.

With their first-place finish, the Trojans secured their spot in the Nevada 3A boys golf state championship tournament.

This year, the tournament will be held in their home town at the Mountain Falls Golf Club, a course the team practices on and knows very well.

Pahrump Valley golf head coach Bob Hopkins is hoping students, family and friends of the team can make it out to the tournament and support the golfers.

The tournament will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 17 and 18. Tuesday’s round will start at 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday’s round will start at 8:30 a.m.