Gruden out, Bisaccia in as head coach of Raiders

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, Jon Gruden, has resigned from his position effective Monday evening.

Gruden, who is in his fourth year of a 10-year contract with the Raiders, resigned from his head coaching position due to a collection of emails containing racist, misogynistic and homophobic language regarding people in and around the league. These emails were obtained by the New York Times during an investigation by the NFL regarding the Washington football team.

“I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction,” Gruden said in his resignation. “Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis named Rich Bisaccia as the interim head coach for the team, effective immediately. Bisaccia has been with the Raiders organization since the 2018-19 season, serving as the assistant head coach and the special teams coordinator.

