Hardware proof of hard work: Trojans coach, goalie, defensive start win top accolades

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team may have capped off an undefeated season by winning the state championship, but the team ended up taking home more hardware than just the state trophy.

Aaron Reed/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer not only won the state championship, they also received other awards and recognition individually.

Head coach Amy Carlson took home the Coach’s Association 3A Southern Coach of the Year, as well as the United Coaches Women’s Small School Coach of the Year award.

For the NIAA 3A Mountain awards, Goalkeeper Avery Moore won keeper of the year. She finished with 105 saves, 21 shutouts, just seven goals allowed and even had a goal herself off a corner kick. She also finished with First Team 3A Mountain NIAA honors.

Defensive Player of the Year went to Paris Coleman, who totaled 88 steals this season, as well as 10 goals and one assist. She would also receive 1st Team honors.

Also receiving First team honors was Kailani Martinez. This season she finished with 15 goals, 12 assists and 122 steals.

Five Trojans received 3A Mountain NIAA Second Team honors.

Among them was Emily Lewis, who scored 14 goals, 12 assists and finished with 96 steals; Courtney Van House, who had 28 goals, six assists and 22 steals; Natalia Vallin, who finished with 13 goals,four assists and 9 steals; andAndrea Sauceda Amador, who had 13 goals, 10 assists and 24 steals. Last but not least is Natalie Soto, who ended the year with 13 goals, three assists and 40 steals.

Three players were honorable mentions.

Hannah Hemphill had one goal, and three assists along with 26 goals. Grace Miller had five goals, four assists and 29 steals. Aubrey Williams finished with 10 goals, two assists and 25 steals.

For the NIAA Coaches Association in 3A Mountain, Avery Moore was awarded goalkeeper of the year. Defensive player of the year was Paris Coleman.

All 3A and All League honors went to Avery Moore, Paris Coleman, Kailani Martinez, Emily Lewis and Courtney Van House.

All League honors went to Andrea Sauceda Amador and Hannah Hemphill.

Emily Lewis was selected to the All-Star Game.

The rest of the roster’s stats are as follows: Valery Romero had six goals, two assists and 25 steals. Khylarann Park had six goals, six assists, and 44 steals. Shaelee Boucher had five goals and 12 steals. Madison Williams Mendenhall had three goals, one assist and 16 steals. Daina Hernandez had three goals, one assist and two steals.