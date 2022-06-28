Here are the winners of Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s June tournament

The 9-pin, doubles event featured 98 bowlers who were split into teams of two bowlers, then divided into two divisions.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget held the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club's June event on Saturday, June 25, with 98 bowlers participating in the tournament. Zid (left) and Nenita (right) Cabuena finished in fourth place in the A division of the tournament with a score of 1,674 points.

Fran Gobbi and Dennis Pallett earned the top spot honors in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s June event on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

The top six places in the A division and the top seven places in the B division went home with cash prizes.

In the A division, Gobbi and Pallet took the top spot with a combined score of 1,736 points. Gobbi finished with a score of 901, while Pallett bowled a total score of 835.

Finishing just a few points behind Gobbi and Pallet for second place in the A division was the team of Charity Musial and Bernard Curtis.

Musial and Curtis finished with a total score of 1,732 after Musial bowled a score of 822 and Curtis bowled a score of 910.

Curtis’ 910 was the highest men’s score in the A division and the second highest men’s score in the tournament behind Bud Sherwood’s score of 956.

The third-place finishers for the A division were June Williams and Frank Medina. The two combined for 1,686 total points.

Williams’ individual score of 921 was the highest score by a woman and was the second highest individual score in the entire tournament.

Medina finished with an individual score of 765 points.

The final three cash prize spots for the A division were the teams of Nenita and Zid Cabuena, who finished in fourth place with 1,674 points, Annette and Larry Attebery, who finished in fifth place with 1,673 points, and Barbara Wilson and Jan Mock, who finished in sixth place with 1,658 points.

Nenita was one of just two bowlers in the tournament who bowled a perfect 300 game. The other bowler who finished with a 300 game was Dale Bystedt.

In the B division, the team of Rita Rose and Mike McNeley took home the victory. They bowled a combined score of 1,702 points.

Rose had an individual score of 798 points, while McNeley finished with an individual score of 904 points for the tournament.

The runners-up in the B division was a team comprised of Jan and Gordon Sawyer.

The two bowlers finished with a combined score of 1,678 points. Jan finished with an individual score of 809 points and Gordon finished with a score of 869.

Nancy Glynn and Joe Lopez rounded out the top three spots in the B division. They finished with a total score of 1,646 pins.

Glynn’s individual score of 875 was the highest individual score for all women in the B division. Lopez finished the tournament with an individual score of 771 points.

The final four prize winning teams were Janis and Derek Correa, who finished in fourth place with 1,626 points, Phyllis Hall and Herb Williams, who finished in fifth place with 1,617 points, Lois Frieswyk and Bud Sherwood, who finished in sixth place with 1,614 points, and Judie and Ralph Johnson, who finished in seventh place with 1,610 points.

Sherwood’s individual score of 956 points was the highest individual score of the whole tournament.

In addition to the winnings handed out for the finishing places in the divisions, there were also two different side pots where bowlers could win more money.

In the handicap side pot, 18 bowlers were awarded prize money. The top three places went to Bernard Curtis, Mike McNeley and Fran Gobbi.

In the scratch side pot, seven bowlers won prize money. The top three winners of the side pot were Curtis, Troy Smith Jr. and Anthony Matassa.

Following the tournament, a 50/50 raffle was held and Joe Lopez was named the winner. He went home with additional prize money on top of the winnings he received from his placement in the B division.

Debbie Varner, the PVTBC secretary/treasurer, would like to thank Larry Tobey and Jan Sawyer for helping out at the front desk and with the 50/50 raffle tickets.

The next PVTBC event will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 1 p.m. The event will be a certified Whoops singles tournament with a handicap and a scratch side pot. Varner and Mary Martinez will be the directors of the tournament.