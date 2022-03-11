Here are the winners of the ‘Shoes and Brews series’ at Coyote’s Den

The horsehoes competition had 20 participants making up 10 teams in a double-elimination style tournament.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Christy Russell and Jason Barela hold up their tournament champion patches after winning the Shoes and Brews event on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Don Brown (left) and Dave Lawrence (right) pose following their second-place finish at the Shoes and Brews event on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times All of the participants for the Shoes and Brews Horseshoe Pitching series event that was held at the Coyote's Den on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times George Mallory (left) and Kevin Chael (right) pose following their third-place finish at the Shoes and Brews event on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The Shoes and Brews Horseshoe Pitching Series continued last weekend with their second tournament of the season taking place at the Coyote’s Den in Pahrump on Sunday.

This event had 20 participants making up 10 teams in the double elimination style tournament. This was the second of the 12 events taking place throughout 2022 for the series.

Each team is made up of one A division player and one B division player to help even out the competition.

The first-place winner of the tournament was the team made up of A division pitcher Jason Barela, from Lemoore, California, and B division pitcher Christy Russell, from Las Vegas.

For their win, each pitcher split 50% of the cash prize pool and they will each receive 10 points to go toward their season total. Barela is the only pitcher to place among the top three teams in both of the first two series events this season.

The runners-up for the Shoes and Brews series event was the team made of A division player Don Brown from Pahrump and B division player Dave Lawrence, also from Pahrump.

Both pitchers were awarded five points toward their season total and they each split 30% of the cash prize pool.

The final prize-winning team of the event was made up of A division pitcher George Mallory from Pahrump and B division pitcher, and defending Shoes &Brews B division champion, Kevin Chaelfrom Pahrump.

For their third-place finish, each pitcher received three points toward their season total and they split the remaining 20% of the cash prize pool.

Following the tournament, a 50/50 raffle took place and was won by Art and Doris. They each split the cash prize pool.

“I’d like to thank all the players for making this a memorable tournament,” NSHPA president Lathan Dilger said. “Especially the ones that traveled many miles to attend.”

The next Shoes &Brews Horseshoe Pitching series event will be held on Sunday, March 20, at the VFW Post 10054 in Pahrump. The entry fee will be $10 and all pitchers must be signed in by 10 a.m.