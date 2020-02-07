High school rodeo returning to Pahrump

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association will return to Pahrump this month, and Buddy Krebs, director of the Pahrump Valley High School Rodeo Club, hopes for a good turnout.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's turn to host the Nevada high school rodeo circuit Feb. 21-23 at McCullough Arena will coincide with the annual balloon festival and carnival next door in Petrack Park. Wristbands for admission to the rodeo are available at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce for $20.

“We’re selling wristbands for $20, which is good for both days, plus the balloon festival,” Krebs said, noting the 7th annual Pahrump Balloon Festival at Petrack Park again will coincide with the rodeo. “The money from the wristbands is what pays for high school rodeo.”

Krebs also is hoping for some help with prize money.

“We just really need some help this year,” Krebs said. “I’m hoping to find a sponsor for the prize money. I’ve got all of the other prizes.”

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce helps with the up-front costs of the rodeo, then Krebs said he pays them back and what is left over goes to the rodeo club. And there is a certain irony to the situation, as the better the Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club does, the more expensive running the club becomes.

That’s because the top competitors in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, which for the next two years will be in Des Moines, Iowa, for junior high school students and Lincoln, Nebraska, for high schoolers. Those trips will not be cheap, and Pahrump Valley has sent riders to that event in the past.

“We’ve got a lot of kids who are looking like they are going to nationals,” Krebs said. “I’m going to have to do fundraisers after this rodeo.”

There are high school rodeo clubs all over Nevada, and this year rodeos already have been hosted by Spanish Springs, White Pine, Battle Mountain, Elko, Fallon, Alamo and Moapa Valley. Competitors from those clubs and more will be at McCullough Arena in Pahrump Feb. 21-23.

The first day includes cutting and the shooting tournament at Front Sight, which, of course, will not be open to the public. But McCullough will host the action starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, and it will pretty much last all day, according to Krebs.

While the club will be selling wristbands to the rodeo around town, Krebs said the easiest way to buy them would be to go to the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the rodeo, or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact Krebs at 775-277-0064.