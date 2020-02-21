51°F
weather icon Light Rain
Pahrump NV
Sports

High school rodeo returning to Pahrump

Staff Report
February 21, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association will return to Pahrump this weekend at McCullough Rodeo Arena, in conjunction with the 7th annual Pahrump Balloon Festival at Petrack Park.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $15 per day, with the rodeo beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Proceeds will help the Pahrump Valley High School Rodeo Club pay for the event.

There are high school rodeo clubs all over Nevada, and this year rodeos already have been hosted by Spanish Springs, White Pine, Battle Mountain, Elko, Fallon, Alamo and Moapa Valley. Competitors from those clubs and more will be at McCullough Arena this weekend.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Participants in the annual Maroon and Gold Alumni Game aft ...
Baseball: Trojans top Pahrump Valley alumni in annual matchup
Staff Report

Participation was down a bit, but that didn’t take away from the school spirit, camaraderie and just plain fun of the annual Maroon and Gold Alumni Baseball Game on Saturday at Trojan Field.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Denise Flanagan, left, and Denise Koch call ou ...
“Bowling for Heroes” at Pahrump Nugget brings in more than $4,000
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The “Bowling for Heroes” event, held Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center to benefit Wounded Warrior Project was a huge success, according to event organizer Denise Flanagan.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marvin Caperton wears the three gold medals ...
Pahrump’s Caperton wins 3 golds at Arizona Senior Olympics
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Considering what Marvin Caperton usually accomplished at track meets, for him to say he had “epic results” means something special must have happened.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior basketball players, from left, Jerrick Sparkman ...
Tom Rysinski: Senior Night brings out flood of positive memories
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Senior Night is one of the most bittersweet moments for a high school athlete. The chance to look back on your time playing a sport often brings back positive memories, but knowing it’s coming to an end can be tough to swallow.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Anthony Pearson closes in on a 35-secon ...
Wrestling: Pahrump Valley sends 4 wrestlers to state tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Coby Tillery and Anthony Pearson liked their trip to the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament last year so much, they’re going back. Donnie Miller, who went two years ago, and first-year wrestler Jared Mudge will be joining them.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty senior Jorge Leon drives to the bas ...
Basketball roundup: Perez, Leon lead Beatty over Beaver Dam
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After suffering a 40-point loss to Pahranagat Valley a week earlier, the Beatty High School boys basketball team needed a win against a Beaver Dam team that made the trip from Arizona riding a 4-game losing streak and having lost 9 of 10.