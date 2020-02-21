High school rodeo returning to Pahrump

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association will return to Pahrump this weekend at McCullough Rodeo Arena, in conjunction with the 7th annual Pahrump Balloon Festival at Petrack Park.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's turn to host the Nevada high school rodeo circuit Feb. 21-23 at McCullough Arena will coincide with the annual balloon festival and carnival next door in Petrack Park. Wristbands for admission to the rodeo are available at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce for $20.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $15 per day, with the rodeo beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Proceeds will help the Pahrump Valley High School Rodeo Club pay for the event.

There are high school rodeo clubs all over Nevada, and this year rodeos already have been hosted by Spanish Springs, White Pine, Battle Mountain, Elko, Fallon, Alamo and Moapa Valley. Competitors from those clubs and more will be at McCullough Arena this weekend.