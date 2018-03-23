High school rodeo returns to Pahrump

Dozens of high school boys and girls competed in 14 events as the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association held a rodeo in Pahrump for the first time in more than a decade Feb. 24 at McCullough Arena.

Drew Hall/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A participant prepares himself for impact with the ground during the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association's Feb. 24 event at McCullough Arena.

Drew Hall/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Roping skill is on display at McCullough Arena during a high school rodeo event Feb. 24.

Drew Hall/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bull riding was one of 14 events contested Feb. 24 at McCullough Arena as the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association returned to Pahrump.

Raelean Sutton, of Pahrump, finished seventh in the trap shoot and 10th in the rifle shoot, the best showing among the locals.

Sutton compiled a First Go score of eight points in the trap shoot to earn four total points and a First Go score of 93 to earn one point in the rifle shoot. Sutton also competed in barrel racing, goat tying and pole bending but did not score.

Other Pahrump competitors included Kyrstyn Peugh in barrel racing; Mia Krebs in breakaway roping; Taylor Clasen, Tye Hardy and Aiden Medici in bull riding; Krebs in goat tying; Peugh in pole bending and Hardy in saddle bronc.

“I think it went really well for their first one in over 11 years,” said Nevada State High School Rodeo Association Secretary Kathy Gonzalez, who indicated the event will return to Pahrump in 2019.