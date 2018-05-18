Hopkins offering basketball camp at Pahrump Valley

Pahrump Valley girls basketball coach Bob Hopkins will be holding a basketball camp for students from third grade through eighth grade next week at the high school.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley girls basketball coach Bob Hopkins will conduct a basketball camp next week at the high school.

Pahrump Valley girls basketball coach Bob Hopkins will be holding a basketball camp for students from third grade through eighth grade next week at the high school.

The camp, to be run by coaches and players from Pahrump Valley High School, will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for third-graders through fifth-graders and from 10 a.m. to noon for sixth-graders through eighth-graders from Monday through Thursday, May 21-24.

Cost for the camp is $40. For more information, contact Hopkins at 775-910-9409. If there is no answer, leave a message.