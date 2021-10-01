55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Horseshoe tournaments held event at Fall Festival

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2021 - 2:23 am
 
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association The winners from the Courtesy Nevada State ...
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association The winners from the Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association's tournaments during the Fall Festival in Pahrump stand for a photo.
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Steve Lopez
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Steve Lopez
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Mark Kaczmarek
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Mark Kaczmarek
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association DJ Zuloaga
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association DJ Zuloaga
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association All the players that participated in the C ...
Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association All the players that participated in the Courtesy Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association's tournaments on Suday at the Pahrump Fall Festival stand for a photo.

Pahrump hosted multiple horseshoe tournaments at their annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held a sanctioned tournament that featured a total of 21 participants who were split up into three classes of seven players. The classes were decided based on ringer percentage, with the A Class having the highest average and the C Class having the lowest percentage. With the event being sanctioned, it means that only players who are registered with the Horseshoe Pitching Association are eligible to participate.

The A Class of the tournament finished in a three-way tie between Steve Lopez, Dan Dunn and Dennis Anderson. All three pitchers finished with a record of 4-2 for the tournament. Lopez won the tiebreaker because he finished with the most points out of the three pitchers. He had 257 total points, while Dunn finished with 254 points and Anderson finished with 234 points. Lopez finished with a tournament-high of 113 ringers out of a total of 240 throws, good for 47.08 percent.

The winner of the B Class was Mark Kaczmarek. He finished as the only player in the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record. He had 189 points with 81 ringers, good for 33.75 percent. Rai Adams and Neal Schulte rounded out the top three in the B Class. Adams finished with a record of 4.5-1.5, due to a tie with fellow pitcher Lawrence Workman, and Schulte finished with a record of 3-3. Adams had 63 ringers to go along with his 165 total points. Schulte had 65 ringers to go along with his 137 points.

The winner of the C Class was DJ Zuloaga. Zuloaga finished with a record of 4.5-1.5 and had 21 ringers to go along with his 152 points. Zuloaga tied his game against fellow pitcher Dave Barefield. Jefferson Counts and Kevin Chael rounded out the top three in the C Class. Counts finished with a record of 4-2 and had 19 ringers to go along with his 154 total points. Chael finished with a record of 4-2 as well, but Counts won the points tiebreaker. Chael finished with 149 points and 22 ringers.

“I thought it was a pretty good turnout,” said Lathan Dilger, President of the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association. “Whenever you have to double up like we did, then you know it’s a good turnout.”

Each class winner receives a monetary prize to go along with their class patch. For Lopez, since he won the A Class, he received a Tournament Champion patch.

Sunday was a non-sanctioned doubles tournament put on by the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association. Sixteen players participated in the tournament and they were split up into eight teams of two players each.

The team of Steve Lopez and Larry Workman took home first place in the non-sanctioned tournament. They walked away with the grand trophy and a money prize of $80 each. The second-place team was made up of Rai Adams and Keven Chael. They each received a trophy and $50. The third-place team consisted of Ty Frazier and Russ Jacobs. They each received a trophy and $30.

A special thanks goes out to a few people. First and foremost, Jenn Chael. She directed both tournament days and organized everything to make sure the tournaments went off without a hitch.

Another thanks goes out to Jesse at American Family Insurance, who provided the trophies for the Sunday tournament. A thank you also goes to Jimmy Martinez and the town of Pahrump for holding the Fall Festival and allowing the horseshoe tournament to take place at the festival.

“It’s so nice with those six pits right there,” Mike “Nico” Nicosia, secretary treasurer of the NSHPA, said of the horseshoe pits in Pahrump. “With the fire station right there, it’s a real nice location.”

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association will be holding their State Horseshoe Tournament this weekend in Tonopah. The sanctioned event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 2 and will begin at 10 a.m. This tournament is only available to Nevada players.

The Southern Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association will be holding their State Doubles Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 10. This tournament is open to anyone who wants to play.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs out for another offensive series during the first half ...
Raiders complete comeback to stay perfect in OT
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders stayed perfect this week when they defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 31-28, in overtime.

Getty Images The next bowling event at the Pahrump Nugget will be for the 500 Club members and ...
Cabuena and Williams roll to top spots at PVTBC event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Nenita Cabuena and Herb Williams bowled their way to division wins at the 8-9 Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling event that took place on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Pahrump Nugget.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Hornets take the field after 23-month layoff
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School Hornets played their first football game in nearly two years on Friday, Sept. 24.

Trojans drop nail-biter in Boulder City
Trojans drop nail-biter in Boulder City
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans opened up league play on Friday night with a 27-22 loss, when they traveled to Boulder City to take on the Eagles.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches the game against Iowa State Cyclone during the sec ...
Rebels swept away by Cyclones
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels lost their third consecutive game to open the season when they hosted the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 18, 48-3.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a carnival, rodeo, car show, entertainment of all kind ...
Horseshoe tournaments return to Fall Festival
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association will be holding multiple tournaments this weekend at the Pahrump Fall Festival.

A view of the field at Sam Boyd Stadium as the New Mexico Lobos prepare for a home football gam ...
Wildcats take down Wolf Pack with a big fourth quarter
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Wolf Pack got their first loss of the season, 17-38, when they traveled to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Courtesy/Las Vegas Raiders The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare became partners during 201 ...
Raiders show support to local schools with wall display
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare unveiled a wall display on Tuesday, Sept. 21, to support all of the high schools in the state of Nevada.