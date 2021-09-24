66°F
Horseshoe tournaments return to Fall Festival

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
September 23, 2021 - 10:14 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a carnival, rodeo, car show, entertainment of all kinds, arts and crafts, vendors galore and so much more, the Fall Festival is sure to have something for everyone to enjoy.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association will be holding multiple tournaments this weekend at the Pahrump Fall Festival.

The first tournament will be a sanctioned, singles event for people who are registered in the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association. These are professional horseshoe players and will need to have their NHPA cards with them at the tournament in order to participate.

The entry fee for the sanctioned tournament is $15 per player. This will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, and will start at 9:30 a.m.

The participants for Saturday’s tournament will be split up into classes depending on their ringer percentage. There will be four classes: A Class, B Class, C Class and D Class. The winner of the B, C and D classes will all receive an NHPA patch and prize money. The winner for the A Class will receive a special patch for being the tournament champ.

The second tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26. This tournament will be a non-sanctioned, doubles event. Players will not need to be registered with the NHPA and everyone is encouraged to sign up. Entry fee for this tournament is $20 per person.

Teams for the doubles tournament will be blindly drawn. Each non-professional person that signs up will be matched with a professional NHPA registered player. The winners of the Sunday tournament will receive a trophy.

Players who are planning to participate in the tournament on Saturday should plan accordingly to make sure that they show up on time. With the fall festival taking place, Highway 160 will be closed due to the parade. Players are asked to avoid the highway from Dandelion Street to Basin Avenue.

