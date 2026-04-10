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Horseshoes fly in Easter Shoes $ Brews Doubles tournament in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Pitchers from the Shoes $ Brews pitching in the park series gather together to celebrate a succ ...
Pitchers from the Shoes $ Brews pitching in the park series gather together to celebrate a successful tournament on Easter Sunday at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Shoes $ Brews division A and division B champions Larry Workman and Chris “Seco” Preciado d ...
Shoes $ Brews division A and division B champions Larry Workman and Chris “Seco” Preciado during Easter Sunday at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Shoes $ Brews division A and division B champions Lathan (Reb) Dilger and Danielle Workman cele ...
Shoes $ Brews division A and division B champions Lathan (Reb) Dilger and Danielle Workman celebrate during Easter Sunday at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Shoes $ Brews division C winners Lawrence Workman and Joe Kalache celebrate during Easter Sunda ...
Shoes $ Brews division C winners Lawrence Workman and Joe Kalache celebrate during Easter Sunday at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Shoes $ Brews 50/50 raffle winner Rob Ciaciura proudly displays his winnings following the East ...
Shoes $ Brews 50/50 raffle winner Rob Ciaciura proudly displays his winnings following the Easter Sunday event at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
April 10, 2026 - 4:42 am
 

Horseshoe pitchers took to the courts on Easter Sunday as the Shoes $ Brews Pro/Am Doubles tournament brought easy-going competitive action to Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas.

With steady temperatures in the low 80s and a light breeze throughout the day, players enjoyed near-perfect conditions for competition.

Top honors in Division A went to Larry Workman of Henderson, who delivered a strong performance to secure the tournament championship.

In Division B, Chris “Seco” Preciado, also of Henderson, earned first place with an impressive showing.

The runner-up spots featured strong efforts across both divisions.

In Division A, Lathan “Reb” Dilger of Pahrump finished in second place, while Danielle Workman of Henderson claimed second in Division B.

Third-place finishes went to Lawrence Workman of Henderson in Division A and Joe Kalache of Hartford, Connecticut in Division B, rounding out a competitive field.

In addition to tournament play, Rob Ciaciura of Hackensack, Minnesota won the SBPPS 50/50 raffle.

Looking ahead

The SBPPS will return to action this Sunday, April 12, at Union Village Park in Henderson.

The event is open to the public, with sign-ins due by noon and a $10 entry fee. Horseshoes will be provided for participants who do not have their own equipment.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

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