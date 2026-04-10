Horseshoes fly in Easter Shoes $ Brews Doubles tournament in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Horseshoe pitchers swapped their Sunday brunch for a day on the courts as the Shoes & Brews Pro/Am Doubles tournament brought spirited competition to Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas.
Horseshoe pitchers took to the courts on Easter Sunday as the Shoes $ Brews Pro/Am Doubles tournament brought easy-going competitive action to Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas.
With steady temperatures in the low 80s and a light breeze throughout the day, players enjoyed near-perfect conditions for competition.
Top honors in Division A went to Larry Workman of Henderson, who delivered a strong performance to secure the tournament championship.
In Division B, Chris “Seco” Preciado, also of Henderson, earned first place with an impressive showing.
The runner-up spots featured strong efforts across both divisions.
In Division A, Lathan “Reb” Dilger of Pahrump finished in second place, while Danielle Workman of Henderson claimed second in Division B.
Third-place finishes went to Lawrence Workman of Henderson in Division A and Joe Kalache of Hartford, Connecticut in Division B, rounding out a competitive field.
In addition to tournament play, Rob Ciaciura of Hackensack, Minnesota won the SBPPS 50/50 raffle.
Looking ahead
The SBPPS will return to action this Sunday, April 12, at Union Village Park in Henderson.
The event is open to the public, with sign-ins due by noon and a $10 entry fee. Horseshoes will be provided for participants who do not have their own equipment.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.