How you can get discounts to Pahrump businesses and support local athletes

Staff report
October 4, 2022 - 2:01 pm
 

The Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club is again selling discount cards to area businesses, which offer deals for cardholders.

When presented at any of nearly 20 Pahrump businesses, cardholders can take advantage of special offers including 10-percent off services at Avena & Sons Electric LLC, Drew’s Tire Pros, Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza and Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram.

Restaurants and cafes offering deals include: Carl’s Jr., China-a-GoGo, Dairy Queen, Denny’s, Java Junkies, McDonald’s, Nicco’s Pizza, Panda Express Chinese Kitchen, Pizza Hut, Port of Subs, Pour House, Rubalcaba’s Mexican Resturant, Sonic Drive-in and Subway.

Booster Club President Cindy Colucci says that one goal is to replenish the club’s bank account, which goes to help all sports at the school. But there are always specific needs as well.

The cards are $15.

You can buy the cards from Pahrump Valley High School fall athletes or purchase them at the high school at 501 East Calvada Blvd.

Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah Muckers' junior Savanna Muns (25) gets ...
Muckers edge out Hornets in tight matchup
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

This was the second matchup between these two schools this season. Tonopah got a two-sets-to-zero win over the Hornets during a tournament at the beginning of the season.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Peyton Odegard (5) goes sky high for a kill in the Trojans' 3 ...
Trojans volleyball hits midseason slump with tournament sweep
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans, who currently hold a 5-12 overall record, got their third league win of the season on Thursday when they traveled to Las Vegas to take on Desert Pines.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson (7) gets the play call from ...
Trojans fall short in comeback, lose 28-25 to Eagles
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Before the game began, Pahrump Valley High School held a moment of silence for Jared Mudge who died last week at the age of 19 due to complications from an appendicitis attack. Mudge played football for the Trojans before moving to Arizona in 2020.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior midfielder Kailani Martinez (10) had a goal and two as ...
Lady Trojans kick-off league play on right foot
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team began their league-play schedule this week with a couple of home matchups.

Sonny Lubick built Colorado State into a regional powerhouse. (Review-Journal file)
A coaching career for the ages, forged in Beatty
By John M. Glionna Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sonny Lubick became a college football coaching legend. But first he had to help a ragtag band of Beatty high-school kids find their place on the gridiron—and in life

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Lathan Dilger (left) and Steve Witherell (right) took third pl ...
Magda and Zuloaga take Shoes & Brews at DJ’s Saloon
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The tournament had 24 pitchers participating, split into teams of two pitchers, with an A division and a B division pitcher on each team.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty quarterback Francisco Granados (10) carries the b ...
Beatty gets victory over Indian Springs at home
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

With their win, the Hornets now have a record of 2-1 on the season and they have matched their season win total from last year with four games still to play.