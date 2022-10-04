How you can get discounts to Pahrump businesses and support local athletes

The Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club is again selling discount cards to area businesses, which offer deals to cardholders. The cards are $15.

The Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club is again selling discount cards to area businesses, which offer deals for cardholders.

When presented at any of nearly 20 Pahrump businesses, cardholders can take advantage of special offers including 10-percent off services at Avena & Sons Electric LLC, Drew’s Tire Pros, Pahrump Valley Auto Plaza and Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram.

Restaurants and cafes offering deals include: Carl’s Jr., China-a-GoGo, Dairy Queen, Denny’s, Java Junkies, McDonald’s, Nicco’s Pizza, Panda Express Chinese Kitchen, Pizza Hut, Port of Subs, Pour House, Rubalcaba’s Mexican Resturant, Sonic Drive-in and Subway.

Booster Club President Cindy Colucci says that one goal is to replenish the club’s bank account, which goes to help all sports at the school. But there are always specific needs as well.

You can buy the cards from Pahrump Valley High School fall athletes or purchase them at the high school at 501 East Calvada Blvd.