Jenson, Holloway repeat as the race season draws closer to the finish

Races continued at Pahrump Valley Speedway over the weekend as we saw two racers repeat as winners from the last race.

Only two races remain in the 2021 season, so points are at a premium right now. Multiple classes in this weekend’s races featured leaders with less than 20-point leads. This past weekend saw races in Sport Mod, Modified, Coupes, Mini Stock, Mini Dwarf and Hobby Stocks.

John Jenson, driver of the No. 8 car, was able to take home the checkered flag for the second consecutive race in the Modified class. Jenson’s first-place finish moved him seven spots up the leaderboard and he’s now sitting inside the top 10. He currently has 86 points on the season, which is good enough for ninth place. Kyle Renberger, driver of the No. 2 car, and Bart Perry, driver of the No. 81 car, rounded out the top three. Renberger is now tied for 10th place with 80 points for the season and Perry is sitting in fourth place with 147 points.

Scott Holloway, driver of the No. 7 car, also got the checkered flag for the second race in a row in the Coupes class. He extended his point lead over Mark Daub for first place to 98 points and now has 655 points for the season. Dustin Chastain, driver of the No. 72 car, was the only other driver in the Coupes class race. His second place finish gives him 77 points for the season.

In the Sport Mod class, Jerry Walton took home first place. His winning finish helped him extend his total points lead for first place to 87 points. Walton now has a total of 663 points for the season. Beau Gott, driver of the No. 47 car, and Mark Hammill, driver of the No. 9 car, finished in second and third place, respectively. Gott’s finish gave him 44 points for the season and places him in 31st in the standings. Hammill’s third-place finish gives him 301 points for the season and has him sitting in seventh place.

Michael Willis returned to his winning ways in the Mini Stock class. Willis’ first-place finish increased his lead over Eric Mewhorter, who finished second this weekend, to just six points. Willis now has 684 points to Mewhorter’s 678 points. Dylin Smotherman, driver of the X car, finished the race in third place. This finish gave him 95 total points and puts him in 14th place in the standings.

Adam Tiscareno was another driver who found the winner’s circle after coming up just short in the last race. He took home first place in the Hobby Stock class. Tiscareno’s win, along with Jared Ward’s seventh place finish, helped him close the total points gap for first place to just 10 points. Ward sits atop the season standings with 702 points and Tiscareno is in second place with 692 points. Jay Ward and Jordan Shelton round out the top three for the race. Ward’s finish brings him to 670 points for the season, good enough for third place in the standings.

The Mini Dwarf class had two different races. One race was for the Junior division and one race was for the Senior division. Ryder Reynolds took first place in the Junior division. He was followed by Raylan Atencio Calleros and Zach Moore. In the Senior division, Jace Jenson was able to get the win. He was followed by Anthony Montanez and Kendra Jones.

The next race at Pahrump Valley Speedway will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6. Start time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This event will feature the following classes: Mini Stock, Super Stock, Micro Sprint, Coupes, Hobby Stock, Modified, Sport Mod and Dwarfs.

For more information, check out pahrumpvalleyspeedway.com

